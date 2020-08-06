"Takes after his daddy!" Steve Kazee wrote atop a Wednesday video of son Callum, 5 months, looking enamored with a play guitar

'Baby's First Riff!' See Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan's Son Callum Jam Out Just Like Dad

Play "Freebird," Callum Michael Rebel!

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan's 5-month-old son proved he might just have inherited his Tony-winner dad's love for music in a video Kazee shared to his Instagram Story on Wednesday night.

The cute footage begins with Callum seated on what is presumably Dewan's lap as Kazee, 44, works the camera.

After Kazee is heard sweetly saying to his son, "What? Tell me," the baby boy hits a button on the play guitar in front of him — which emits a fun little tune that brings a big smile to Callum's face.

"Baby's first riff," Kazee wrote on top of the video. "Takes after his daddy!"

Five days before posting the musical videos, Kazee shared an adorable photo of his baby boy in a white outfit with a zebra print, underneath a pair of beige overalls.

Callum smiles while sticking his tongue out for the picture, which his proud dad jokingly captioned, "Does anyone have a good baby agent?"

"Angel......!!!!😍😍😍😍😍😍," Dewan, 39, wrote in the comments section.

Other celebs who chimed in on the infant's cuteness included Rumer Willis, Kimberly Van Der Beek and JoAnna Garcia Swisher, the latter of whom remarked, "Omg! Omg! He's perfect!"

Thursday marks exactly five months since Kazee and his actress/dancer fiancée welcomed their first child together. (Dewan is also mom to 7-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum.)

Ahead of Callum's 4-month age milestone, the Once actor poured his heart out on Instagram, saying that his baby boy's "little heart ... lifts mine every day when it sinks too low."

"It gives me strength to fight for a better future for all the little hearts out there," the new dad wrote. "It gives me love to heal my wounds so that I am strong enough to weather the trials. It gives me peace to ease my worried mind when it feels like all is lost. It gives me perspective so that I may see the world clearly and as it truly is instead of what it seems to be."