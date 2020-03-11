Steve Kazee Reveals How He and Jenna Dewan Chose Their Newborn Son's Meaningful Name

Image zoom WWE

A lot of thought went into little Callum Michael Rebel‘s name.

New dad Steve Kazee shared some details about the moniker he and fiancée Jenna Dewan chose for their first child together on Tuesday night, beginning his Instagram Story, “We’ve had lots of questions about the name we chose for the little peanut so figured I would share a few things … “

The Tony-winning actor and singer, 44, went on to write that they were inspired to call their son Callum, which means “Dove” in Gaelic, “because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms.”

Michael is Kazee’s middle name, and Rebel was chosen in honor of his mother Reba. “I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a very young age her father called her Rebel.”

“And so … Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born,” he concluded.

Dewan, 39, and Kazee welcomed Callum on Friday. The couple shared the news of his arrival on Instagram Tuesday, when the Flirty Dancing host posted a black-and-white snap of herself holding her newborn for the first time.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️ Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️,” she captioned the image, before sharing her son’s name and birth date.

“In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child,” Kazee captioned a photo of Callum’s tiny hand.

Later that day, Dewan (who’s also mom to daughter Everly, 6½, with ex-husband Channing Tatum) shared a snap of herself breastfeeding Callum to her Instagram Story, writing over the top of the smiley shot, “So. Happy.”

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in October 2018 that Dewan and Kazee, who won the Tony Award for his performance in the Broadway production Once, had been “dating for a couple [of] months” and that the Step Up star was “very happy” in her then-new relationship.

PEOPLE confirmed Dewan’s pregnancy this past September, with the couple saying exclusively, “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!”

Dewan and Kazee announced their engagement last month, sharing the happy news on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple sharing a kiss and the actress showing off her gold-banded engagement ring that actress and Bayou with Love founder Nikki Reed helped Kazee create.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you … you have my heart ❤️,” Dewan captioned her post, while her new fiancé quoted the song “Let It Breathe” by Water Liars in his, writing in part, “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”