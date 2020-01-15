How Steve Kazee Is Supporting Jenna Dewan Through Her Pregnancy: Burritos and Foot Rubs!

Jenna Dewan has the best teammate!

In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, the 39-year old actress and host of Flirty Dancing opened up about her second pregnancy and how her actor boyfriend Steve Kazee has been supporting her through the process.

“Steve is amazing,” Dewan tells PEOPLE. “He’s the most nurturing man. He really is supportive and communicates well with me throughout the process. He’s always down for a foot rub and grabbing me bean burritos. He’s absolutely amazing.”

“He and Evy are really excited about the addition to the family,” Dewan adds of Kazee and her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

“It’s another baby, more love. We’re also reading a lot about adding a sibling and how that’s going to effect Everly and how we can help with that transition for her and make it exciting. We’re like a little unit. It’s been so far, so good. We’re preparing for any and all ways for it to go, life is unexpected but we’re preparing and hoping for the best.”

Dewan and Kazee announced in September that they are expecting their first child together.

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple shared with PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

While Dewan has been down this road before, she admits she’s more at ease this time around.

“It’s been a little different from Everly, but has been totally great,” she says. “Everything is going well. It’s a little different the second time around. You know [what to expect] already so there’s not as much anxiety or unknown happening, I’m a little bit more relaxed and at peace with the whole process.”

Dewan, who’s been craving “salt, chips and bad food,” says she’s doing all she can to stay active.

“I’ve been doing a little bit of everything,” she says. “I did a lot of Pilates in the beginning, then I was more into working with my trainer and doing private training. I recently have been using The Mirror, workouts in the mirror. They have a whole prenatal barre method class. I also took on walking.”

“I’m near the end, so I’m about yoga and walking rather than the strenuous activities,” she adds. “But I like to stay active. This time around has been a little bit harder for me because I’ve been working so I didn’t have all the hours of the day to work out as much as I’d like to. But being active helps my mind stay sane and helps my endorphins flow and feel good. I did as much as I could, when I could.”

