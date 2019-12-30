Steve Kazee Jokes His Instagram Is a 'Jenna Dewan Fan Account' as He Praises Pregnant Girlfriend

Image zoom Jenna Dewan (L) and Steve Kazee Jenna Dewan Instagram

Steve Kazee is Jenna Dewan‘s No. 1 fan!

In honor of her show Flirty Dancing‘s series premiere on Sunday, the Tony-winning actor sang his pregnant girlfriend’s praises on social media, joking that his Instagram had become “basically an @jennadewan fan account.”

“There is a reason for that,” Kazee, 44, captioned a series of photos starring Dewan, 39. “That reason is that I constantly watch with absolute awe as she has carves her path through this world and all the while she does it with a level of grace that we should all aspire to.”

“From starring as a mother to her beautiful daughter and our soon to be child, to her lead role as a partner in my life, a published author of #gracefullyyou, to her starring turn on @soundtracknetflix, and to the premiere of @flirtydancefox tonight she never fails to inspire and amaze me,” the soon-to-be dad continued.

“So yes … I’m proud. Incredibly,” Kazee wrote, concluding, “I want everyone to know about her because she is a gift to this world in so many ways. So thank you for visiting this fan account. Happy premiere day my love! ❤️”

Dewan couldn’t help showing her appreciation for her boyfriend’s kind words in his comments section, writing, “Oh. My. God. 😩❤️😭 You are sent from the stars. Couldn’t love or appreciate you more ❤️❤️❤️.”

Multiple celebs chimed in on the comments, too — like Kimberly Van Der Beek and Stacy Keibler, who playfully vied for the title of Dewan’s second-biggest fan.

“Yes to ALL of this!! Can I be the #2 fan @stevekazee ??? 💕💕,” wrote Keibler, 40.

“@stacykeibler tied with moi! 💗,” replied Van Der Beek, 37.

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, were seen moving into a new home on the actress’s 39th birthday earlier this month. Kazee confirmed the news the same day in his sweet birthday post for Dewan.

In the shots, Kazee and a very pregnant Dewan stood outside their new home surrounded by boxes as people helped move their things inside.

“The day of her birth has been a full one for us so far … dropping off the kiddo at school, baby doc appointment, nursery planning, moving into our new home, picking the kiddo up from school and so many other little life moments,” the Shameless actor wrote, referencing Dewan’s 6½-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum.

“Through it all I love catching eyes with her and knowing that she is the person I will be spending the rest of my life with,” Kazee added, though the pair has not announced an engagement.