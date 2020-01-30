Dad in Training! Steve Kazee Reads Parenting Book Ahead of Having Baby with Pregnant Jenna Dewan

Soon-to-be dad Steve Kazee is studying up for fatherhood.

In a series of Instagram Stories he posted on Wednesday night, the actor, 44, lies in bed beside girlfriend Jenna Dewan as she watches Netflix‘s hit new cheerleading series Cheer.

While playfully demonstrating how quickly he got sucked into binge-watching the docu-series, the Tony winner can be seen flipping through a parenting book for expectant dads. The handbook, titled The New Father: A Dad's Guide to the First Year by Armin A. Brott, takes fathers step-by-step through the first 12 months of caring for a newborn.

Kazee and Dewan, 39, are currently expecting their first child together, while the actress and dancer also shares 6½-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum.

They confirmed the pregnancy news to PEOPLE in September, saying, “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!”

Earlier this month, Dewan told PEOPLE that Kazee — who moved with the dancer into a new home last month — is “the most nurturing man” when it comes to helping her throughout her pregnancy.

“Steve is amazing,” said the Flirty Dancing host. “He really is supportive and communicates well with me throughout the process. He’s always down for a foot rub and grabbing me bean burritos. He’s absolutely amazing.”

She added, “He and Evie are really excited about the addition to the family.”

Image zoom Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan, October 2019 Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Dewan also mentioned that she and Kazee were researching how adding a second child to the mix will shift dynamics in their household.

“It’s another baby, more love,” she said. “We’re also reading a lot about adding a sibling and how that’s going to affect Everly and how we can help with that transition for her and make it exciting. We’re like a little unit.”

Continued Dewan, “It’s been so far, so good. We’re preparing for any and all ways for it to go. Life is unexpected but we’re preparing and hoping for the best.”