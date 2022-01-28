All the Times Baby Grace Followed in Her Grandpa Steve Irwin's Footsteps
Grace Warrior has a love for animals just like her late grandpa Steve Irwin! Check out all the times Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's little girl followed in her grandfather's wildlife-loving footsteps.
Turtle Time
Mirroring her grandpa's love for wildlife conservation, baby Grace joined her mom Bindi Irwin and dad Chandler Powell to release a group of rehabilitated sea turtles in honor of her grandma Terri Irwin's 57th birthday.
Bird Buddies
When it comes to their love for animals, Grace and her grandpa are two birds of a feather.
Hop to It
Like grandpa, like granddaughter!
"Introducing our @australiazoo kangaroo joey to our human joey🦘 Grace absolutely loved meeting the littlest roos with her mama❤️," dad Chandler Powell captioned this too-cute picture of baby Grace and her new furry friends.
Koala Craze
Grandpa Steve (pictured here with son Robert Irwin) is passing down his love for koalas!
The proud parents introduced baby Grace to her first koala when she was only 2 months old.
No Fear Here
Crikey! Just like her grandpa Steve, baby Grace isn't afraid of getting up close to a crocodile.
Smiles with Reptiles
Grandpa Steve and baby Grace are all smiles when hanging out with these reptiles.
Puppy Love
Grace Warrior loves to spend time with her dog Piggy, just like her grandpa would hang out with their family dog Sui.