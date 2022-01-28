All the Times  Baby Grace Followed in Her Grandpa Steve Irwin's Footsteps

Grace Warrior has a love for animals just like her late grandpa Steve Irwin! Check out all the times Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's little girl followed in her grandfather's wildlife-loving footsteps.

By Georgia Slater January 28, 2022 05:42 PM

1 of 7

Turtle Time

Credit: Austraila Zoo/Instagram; Chandler Powell/Instagram

Mirroring her grandpa's love for wildlife conservation, baby Grace joined her mom Bindi Irwin and dad Chandler Powell to release a group of rehabilitated sea turtles in honor of her grandma Terri Irwin's 57th birthday.

 

2 of 7

Bird Buddies

Credit: Australia Zoo/Instagram; Robert Irwin/Instagram

When it comes to their love for animals, Grace and her grandpa are two birds of a feather.

3 of 7

Hop to It

Credit: Bindi Irwin/Instagram; Chandler Powell/Instagram

Like grandpa, like granddaughter!

"Introducing our @australiazoo kangaroo joey to our human joey🦘 Grace absolutely loved meeting the littlest roos with her mama❤️," dad Chandler Powell captioned this too-cute picture of baby Grace and her new furry friends.

4 of 7

Koala Craze

Credit: Robert Irwin/Instagram; Chandler Powell/Instagram

Grandpa Steve (pictured here with son Robert Irwin) is passing down his love for koalas!

The proud parents introduced baby Grace to her first koala when she was only 2 months old.

5 of 7

No Fear Here

Credit: Newspix/Getty Images; Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Crikey! Just like her grandpa Steve, baby Grace isn't afraid of getting up close to a crocodile.

6 of 7

Smiles with Reptiles

Credit: Robert Irwin/Instagram; Chandler Powell/Instagram

Grandpa Steve and baby Grace are all smiles when hanging out with these reptiles.

7 of 7

Puppy Love

Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images; Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Grace Warrior loves to spend time with her dog Piggy, just like her grandpa would hang out with their family dog Sui.

