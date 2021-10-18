Sterling Is Dad Patrick Mahomes' Biggest Fan in Her Customized 'Daddy' Jean Jacket: Photos

Sterling was decked out in Kansas City Chiefs gear this weekend to support her quarterback dad Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has one adorable cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye!

On Sunday, mom Brittany Matthews, 26, shared a series of photos of her 7-month-old daughter decked out in Kansas City Chiefs gear, rooting for Dad in his game against the Washington Football Team. The Chiefs ultimately won the game 31-13.

Baby Sterling looked adorable in her customized denim jacket with her father's name on it. In addition to his name and jersey number, the jacket proudly announces to the world that the star athlete, 26, is her "daddy."

The little girl also sported a pair of customized Chiefs leggings that featured a photo of Mahomes in his NFL uniform. She also wore an oversized Chief hair bow to tie the look together.

"My baby girl," Matthews wrote on one of the slides.

Sterling is no stranger to cheering on her quarterback dad, even supporting him at the Chiefs season opener last month.

Matthews was also at the game to root for her fiancé, sharing a cute picture of her and Sterling both wearing their Chiefs gear.

"Game Day #15 Girlssss ❤️💛," Matthews wrote in the caption of one Instagram post, shouting out Mahomes' jersey number.

On her Instagram Story, Matthews wrote on a photo of Sterling wearing a Chiefs-themed outfit, "Hi everybody just here to cheer on my daddy @patrickmahomes."

Mahomes previously told PEOPLE that becoming a first-time father has been "awesome" and he is "blessed to have a really, really good first baby in Sterling."