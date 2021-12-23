Sterling Skye, 10 Months, Hilariously Uses Dad Patrick Mahomes' Large Sneaker as Her 'Toy Bin'

Brittany Matthews posted an adorable video of her daughter Sterling Skye playing with dad Patrick Mahomes' sneakers

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are sharing another adorable moment with their baby daughter, Sterling Skye.

Mahomes and Matthews, both 26, each shared a clip of their 10-month-old daughter playing with her toys at home. In the video, which Matthews posted to her Instagram Story Wednesday, Sterling finds a new use for her dad's signature Mahomes 1 Impact FLX Adidas sneakers.

As Sterling places a small green toy in one shoe and then pulls it out, Matthews can be heard in the background exclaiming, "yay!" She wrote on the slide, "Dads shoe is a toy bin," adding a crying-laughing emoji and tagging Mahomes, who reposted it on his own Stories.

Sterling Skye Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Matthews' sweet post comes just one day after she shared a clip on her Stories of her daughter opening some early Christmas presents.

In the video, Sterling sits in front of a present while dressed in a Christmas-themed onesie. She starts to cry, but eventually gets help from Matthews to open the present.

"Someone got an early Christmas present today," Matthews wrote. "And that's her help me mama cry 🤣."

In the following Instagram slide, Matthews showed Sterling playing with her new gift, which she revealed to be stackable cups.

Brittany Matthews Instagram Credit: Brittany Matthews Instagram

Mahomes and Matthews welcomed Sterling, their first child, in February. The couple previously got engaged in September 2020, and announced they were expecting the same month.

At the time, Mahomes and Matthews said they would be "taking a small detour to the wedding" as they prepared to become parents. Now, with their daughter approaching one year, the couple is gearing up to walk down the aisle.

Matthews threw a festive bridal shower earlier this month, complete with themed drinks, a photo booth, and bridal-themed games for her guests. While she and Mahomes have not revealed their wedding date yet, they do plan on including their young daughter in their big day.

Mahomes told PEOPLE in July that he and Matthews want to feature Sterling as their flower girl.

"She'll be, I think, a little over a year old by the time the wedding happens ... so hopefully she'll be able to be the flower girl and be able to be walking by then and do all that cool stuff," he said.