Sterling Skye Turns 11 Months as She Plays with Mom Brittany Matthews and Dad Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and Brittanny Matthews welcomed their first baby together last February

Happy 11 months, Sterling Skye!

On Friday, Brittany Matthews celebrated her daughter turning 11 months old, sharing some adorable snaps to her Instagram Stories of her matching with her little one and Sterling enjoying playtime with her dad Patrick Mahomes.

In the first photo, baby Sterling snuggles up to one of their pet dogs, smiling as she rests her head on the pup's back. "Also, someone explain to me how my baby girl is 11months old today😭😭" Matthews, 26, writes alongside the photo.

In a second shot, Matthews and Sterling sit side by side while matching in burgundy outfits. "Matching my girl❤️," she captioned the picture.

Matthews also shared a sweet video of Sterling walking toward her NFL star dad, 26, as he holds out his hand for her. The mom of one cheers on the little girl before Sterling pops herself back onto the floor.

Earlier this week, Matthews shared another adorable photo of baby Sterling cuddling with one of their pet dogs while watching TV.

"Every morning she eats her bottle and immediately wants to snuggle the pups🥺," Matthews writes.

Sterling Skye Mahomes, Brittany Matthews Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

The mom of one often posts about sweet moments between Sterling and their dogs Silver and Steel, previously sharing a silly video of her daughter feeding her food to Silver instead of eating it herself.

In the clip, Sterling picks up her spoon while sitting in her high chair and passes it to her dog for a lick. Silver sits on the ground next to Sterling and patiently waits for the infant to sneak her a treat.