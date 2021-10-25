Brittany Matthews recently celebrated daughter Sterling Skye turning 8 months old with a sweet video of the little girl

Sterling Skye Shows Off Her Customized Jean Jacket to Cheer on NFL Star Dad Patrick Mahomes

Sterling Skye is her dad's No. 1 fan!

On Sunday, Brittany Matthews, 26, shared an adorable photo of her 8-month-old daughter wearing a customized jean jacket with dad Patrick Mahomes' name on it prior to his game with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tennessee Titans. The Chiefs ultimately lost the game 27-3.

In the cute snap, Sterling sits on the ground and looks up at the camera while wearing the denim jacket on top of a yellow onesie. She also wore a pair of red and yellow bedazzled Converse as well as a hair bow printed with footballs.

As seen in other photos of her customized denim jacket, the piece also features Mahomes' jersey number and announces to the world that the star athlete, 26, is her "daddy."

Prior to game day, the new mom posted another sweet photo with her daughter from a night out together.

Matthews looks dressed up for the evening in an oversized sweater dress and tall boots while she holds baby Sterling and gives her a kiss on the cheek.

The infant looks too cute in the image, wearing a black and white dress with cherries on it and a pink hair bow.

Matthews and Mahomes welcomed Sterling in February. The longtime couple began dating in their teens and got engaged in September 2020, with the athlete popping the question to the former pro soccer player after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony.

Later that same month, the pair announced their pregnancy news, adding that they were "taking a small detour to the wedding."