Sterling Skye Enjoys Pool Time in Hawaii Ahead of Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes' Wedding

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are expected to be married this week in Hawaii

Sterling Skye is enjoying the sunshine in the days before her parents say I do!

On Thursday, Brittany Matthews shared a sweet picture to her Instagram Story of her 1-year-old daughter Sterling hanging out poolside while wearing a blue floral swimsuit and an adorable white hat. In the snap, Sterling sits beside the pool with her family while holding onto a small blue ball.

Sterling joins parents Matthews and Patrick Mahomes in Hawaii where the couple is set to tie the knot this week.

Mahomes and Matthews, both 26, began dating in their teens and got engaged in September 2020, with the quarterback popping the question to the former pro soccer player after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony.

In July, Mahomes told PEOPLE that the couple already had thoughts about incorporating their daughter into their wedding day.

"She'll be, I think, a little over a year old by the time the wedding happens ... so hopefully she'll be able to be the flower girl and be able to be walking by then and do all that cool stuff," he said at the time. "But she'll be a part of the wedding no matter what."

The pair recently celebrated their daughter's first birthday with an extravagant party, which Matthews documented on her Instagram Story.

In a tent filled with pink balloons and butterflies, the couple hosted a party with a ball pit, bounce house, cotton candy station, and other pink decor that read, "Sterling Skye is ONEderful."

The NFL star and Matthews also marked the milestone by sharing adorable photos of Sterling throughout the year.