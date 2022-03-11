Sterling Skye Enjoys Pool Time in Hawaii Ahead of Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes' Wedding
Sterling Skye is enjoying the sunshine in the days before her parents say I do!
On Thursday, Brittany Matthews shared a sweet picture to her Instagram Story of her 1-year-old daughter Sterling hanging out poolside while wearing a blue floral swimsuit and an adorable white hat. In the snap, Sterling sits beside the pool with her family while holding onto a small blue ball.
Sterling joins parents Matthews and Patrick Mahomes in Hawaii where the couple is set to tie the knot this week.
Mahomes and Matthews, both 26, began dating in their teens and got engaged in September 2020, with the quarterback popping the question to the former pro soccer player after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Celebrate 'Sweet' Daughter Sterling's 1st Birthday: 'Love You'
In July, Mahomes told PEOPLE that the couple already had thoughts about incorporating their daughter into their wedding day.
"She'll be, I think, a little over a year old by the time the wedding happens ... so hopefully she'll be able to be the flower girl and be able to be walking by then and do all that cool stuff," he said at the time. "But she'll be a part of the wedding no matter what."
The pair recently celebrated their daughter's first birthday with an extravagant party, which Matthews documented on her Instagram Story.
In a tent filled with pink balloons and butterflies, the couple hosted a party with a ball pit, bounce house, cotton candy station, and other pink decor that read, "Sterling Skye is ONEderful."
The NFL star and Matthews also marked the milestone by sharing adorable photos of Sterling throughout the year.
"My Ster Girl is ONE! I can't believe it🥺💕" Matthews wrote alongside a video montage on her page. "YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!! Your Daddy & I love you more & more everyday, we can not wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer! #stersworld."