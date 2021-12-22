Sterling Skye, 10 months, will celebrate her first Christmas this year with parents Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews

Sterling Skye Opens Her First Early Christmas Present in Cute Clip from Mom Brittany Matthews

Sterling Skye is getting ready for her first Christmas!

On Wednesday, Brittany Matthews shared a cute video to her Instagram Stories of her 10-month-old daughter opening an early Christmas present with a little help from her mom. In just a few days, baby Sterling will celebrate her first Christmas with parents Matthews and Patrick Mahomes.

In the clip, Sterling wears an adorable Christmas-themed onesie printed with ornaments as she sits in front of her present wrapped in personalized paper. She then begins to cry as she needs help opening the gift.

"Someone got an early Christmas present today," Matthews, 26, writes. "And that's her help me mama cry 🤣"

In the following slide, Sterling happily plays with her new gift of stackable cups.

"I think she loves it 🤣 Stackable cups have been her fav," the new mom writes, linking to the product on the next slide.

Last month, baby Sterling celebrated her first Thanksgiving with her family.

The fitness trainer posted photos to Instagram of their daughter's first turkey day, which included snaps of the family of three as Matthews matched with her baby in Burberry plaid.

"1st Thanksgiving with Ster Girl🤎🦃 Extra thankful," Matthews wrote alongside the family photo. "Happy Thanksgiving everyone😘."

On her Instagram Story, Matthews also shared a video of a Thanksgiving spread, as well as another photograph of Sterling posing in her designer outfit.

On his own Instagram page, Mahomes, 26, shared a series of shots of himself and his fiancée with their little one.