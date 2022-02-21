Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews' Daughter Sterling Gets Customized Sneakers for 1st Birthday
Sterling Skye is celebrating her first birthday in style!
On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews, 26, celebrated their daughters milestone birthday, both sharing on social media how the family commemorated the special day with their loved ones.
Matthews revealed one of Sterling's adorable presents on her Instagram Story that came from Adidas, where NFL star Mahomes has his own signature collection.
The sportswear company gifted Sterling — as well as her parents — matching pairs of customized sneakers designed with sky blue features in honor of the little girl.
"Happy birthday Sterling! From your Adidas family," reads the gift note, which also features a photo of the first-time parents with their daughter.
The NFL star and his fiancée also marked their daughter's first birthday by sharing a series of photos of her throughout the year.
"My ❤️ turns 1 today! Daddy loves you!" Mahomes captioned his Instagram post, including snaps of the father-daughter duo hanging out in a pool and Sterling wearing a football t-shirt in support of her dad.
Matthews shared a video on Instagram featuring sweet photos from all of Sterling's monthly milestones.
"My Ster Girl is ONE! I can't believe it🥺💕" Matthews wrote. "YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!! Your Daddy & I love you more & more everyday, we can not wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer! #stersworld."
Mahomes and Matthews later celebrated Sterling's big day with an extravagant party, which Matthews documented on her Instagram Story.
In a tent filled with pink balloons and butterflies, the couple hosted a party with a ball pit, bounce house, cotton candy station, and other pink decor that read, "Sterling Skye is ONEderful."