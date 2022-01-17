Sterling Skye Sports Kansas City Chiefs Gear to Support Dad Patrick Mahomes in NFL Playoffs

The 11-month-old looked too cute as she wore a winter beanie and onesie both printed with her dad's jersey number

NFL star Patrick Mahomes had an adorable good luck charm cheering him on during Sunday's playoff game.

Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews shared a sweet photo of their daughter Sterling Skye, 11 months, wearing a customized Chiefs outfit to support her dad. The Chiefs later beat the Steelers 42-21.

In the cute shot, Matthews, 26, holds Sterling on her hip while standing in front of a mirror. Baby Sterling looks too cute as she sports a white winter beanie and red onesie both printed with her dad's jersey number.

Mahomes' mom Randi also shared a precious photo with her granddaughter Sterling, writing on Twitter, "Absolute the most perfect chief....if i do say so myself..i love this girl so much.❤️ #blessed Sunday Funday"

Matthews and Mahomes, 26, recently celebrated their first Christmas with their daughter. After the holiday, the NFL star opened up about the "awesome" experience in an interview with The Drive on 610 Sports Radio.

"It worked out well for us, and we had a home game that Saturday," Mahomes said. "We had that morning to be with the kids, and do all the gifts and everything. Sterling, I don't think she understood what Christmas was yet, but she understood she got a lot of toys."

One of their daughter's gifts from her parents included a mini Lamborghini, he shared.

"It was awesome, and you can control it through a little remote control, too," Mahomes said. "I think it's a bad sign for me that she's already getting a black Lamborghini. Brittany's already putting it in her head."