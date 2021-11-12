Baby Sterling's Pet Dog Licks Her Hand in Video from Mom Brittany Matthews: 'No Need for Napkin'

Thanks to her pet dogs, Sterling Skye doesn't have to worry about clean-up duty!

On Thursday, new mom Brittany Matthews shared a sweet video to her Instagram Story of her 8-month-old daughter letting their pet dog Silver lick her hands clean after snacking on some avocado.

In the clip, Sterling, whom Matthews shares with fiancé Patrick Mahomes, sits in her high chair with her hand out to the side for the dog to clean. The infant adorably looks at the pooch while she watches her lick her hand.

"How we clean hands over here," Matthews, 26, says in the background, teasing there's "no need for a napkin."

Brittany Matthews Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Last month, baby Sterling celebrated her first Halloween alongside mom Matthews, her NFL star dad and pet dogs Silver and Steel!

Matthews and Mahomes, 26, shared photos of their costumes for the holiday, the first with their baby daughter, whom they welcomed in February. The little girl went as an adorable Dalmatian dog as Dad dressed as a dog catcher next to Matthews as Cruella de Vil. The dogs also dressed up as Dalmatians to match their human sister.

"Happy Halloween! 👻," Mahomes, 26, captioned a pair of photos, as Matthews wrote in the comment section, "Crushed it🔥🔥🔥🔥."