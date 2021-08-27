Sterling Skye, 6 Months, Wears Adorable Birthday Crown to Celebrate Mom Brittany Matthews

Sterling Skye is celebrating her mom's birthday in style!

On Wednesday, new mom Brittany Matthews had an early birthday party for her upcoming 26th birthday where she celebrated with her daughter Sterling and fiancé Patrick Mahomes.

The party, which was held at the facility for Kansas City National Women's Soccer League, for which Matthews is an owner, was complete with food and decorations, as well as an adorable outfit for baby Sterling.

Matthews, who turns 26 on Tuesday, documented the party on her Instagram Stories, sharing a picture of her holding her 6-month-old daughter.

In the sweet photo, Sterling looks too cute in a red and blue outfit — with matching red Converse! — and a happy birthday crown.

Brittany Matthews birthday Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Matthews also dressed up for the special occasion, wearing a leather skirt and black top with white leather booties.

Earlier this week, Matthews spoke candidly about her life as a new mom during a fan Q&A on her Instagram Story.

The former athlete, who welcomed her daughter in February, opened up about sharing mostly positive moments of the experience after a follower said, "Post the momma struggles too, we know you have them. You post as if it's always perfect."

Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

"Yes I have them. But I choose not to talk about them on here," Matthews explained. "That's my own personal choice. I try not to make everything seem perfect, I'm sorry if I do, cause you're right that's not the case about everything."

In another slide, Matthews shared, "I get the whole 'How do you do it' alot [sic]," and said her response is usually: "I just do! You learn & figure things out as you go! No time to feel sorry for myself and get down! I have always been a figure it out and keep going type of person!"

"You got this. Go to sleep ealier [sic], get more rest, drink a coffee lol, eat right, drink lots of water, fuel your body with what it needs, so it can do what you need!!" she added.

Matthews also revealed the hardest part of parenting so far.

"Honestly all the sacrifices and changes I have had to make," she said. "What I eat, what I drink, my sleep, what I do in my free time lol. It's not a bad thing in any way, just having to adjust and change my life alot [sic]! But I sure do love her so dang much so it's all worth it."