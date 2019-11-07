Sterling Shepard Partners with Pampers to Install Changing Tables in Men's Restrooms

Image zoom Chanel Iman (L) and Sterling Sherpard with daughter Cali Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Sterling Shepard is stepping up for dads on diaper duty everywhere.

The New York Giants wide receiver, 26, has partnered with Pampers on an ongoing initiative to help install 5,000 changing tables in men’s restrooms by 2021.

“I’m a hands-on dad and I know firsthand that there just aren’t enough changing tables when I’m out and about with my daughter [Cali Clay, 14 months],” Shepard says. “That’s why I’m so excited to partner with Pampers on their commitment to provide 5,000 changing tables for public restrooms across North America by 2021!”

“Not only did I get to help install changing tables at MacArthur Park in N.Y.C., but Pampers teamed up with some of my fellow NFL dads across the country to install changing tables in their local communities,” he adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Stay-at-Home Dad Talks Partnering with Pampers to Install 5,000 Changing Tables in Men’s Restrooms

Shepard recalls the experience being “a lot of fun,” saying it was “really special” to have Cali and her mom, Shepard’s pregnant wife Chanel Iman, with him to help install the tables.

“We were excited to install changing stations at MacArthur Park because it’s a special place for the community and a huge draw for families like ours, so it was an easy choice,” the second-time father-to-be tells PEOPLE.

Iman, 28, and Shepard tied the knot in a luxe Beverly Hills wedding in March 2018, just four months after their waterfront engagement in New York City.

They welcomed daughter Cali that summer, celebrating her first birthday this past August at a party where they adorned her with a flower crown, watched her play in a ball pit, blew bubbles — and even received a visit from “Baby Shark” characters!

RELATED VIDEO: Chanel Iman Is Pregnant!

“Its Cali’s world we’re just living in it 🎈🎈🎈 🎂,” Iman wrote alongside one snap, which featured the birthday girl standing in front of a huge balloon creation spelling out her name with a balloon rainbow beside it, as well as signs promising ice cream, games and pony rides at “Cali’s Land.”

Later that month, the Victoria’s Secret Angel announced that her adorable family would be growing, sharing a photo of herself, Shepard and little Cali smiling widely. Iman also showed off her growing baby bump peeking out underneath a white cropped blouse.

“Excited to announce we will be a family of four soon 🤰🏽👼🏽,” the supermodel wrote in the caption for the sweet snap.