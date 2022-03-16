Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their first baby, daughter Sterling Skye, on Feb. 20, 2021

See Baby Sterling Ride Down the Aisle as Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' Flower Girl

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews made sure their little girl played an important role in their big day.

The couple's daughter Sterling Skye, 1, was one of the flower girls at her parents' wedding, which took place in Maui, Hawaii, on March 12.

Sterling looked too-cute in her beautiful white flower girl dress, which featured an oversized bow at the back. She made her big entrance down the aisle while riding in a tiny blue car.

"Sterling entered eating a cracker while Ev did the hard work 😂 🤣 We love these besties 💗," Matthews wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday alongside a photo of her flower girls at the wedding.

The new bride also shared additional photos of Sterling from the special day on her Instagram page, writing, "Having your daughter apart of your wedding, just hits different🥺💕I love you sister girl💖"

"My girls ❤️❤️❤️," Mahomes sweetly replied in the comments.

Mahomes and Matthews, both 26, began dating in their teens and got engaged in September 2020, with the quarterback popping the question to the former pro soccer player after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony.

Later that same month, the pair announced their pregnancy news, adding that they were "taking a small detour to the wedding." The following February, the NFL athlete and fitness trainer then welcomed daughter Sterling into the world.

In July, Mahomes told PEOPLE that the couple already had thoughts about incorporating their daughter into their wedding day.

"She'll be, I think, a little over a year old by the time the wedding happens ... so hopefully she'll be able to be the flower girl and be able to be walking by then and do all that cool stuff," he said at the time. "But she'll be a part of the wedding no matter what."

The pair recently celebrated their daughter's first birthday with an extravagant party, which Matthews documented on her Instagram Story.

In a tent filled with pink balloons and butterflies, the couple hosted a party with a ball pit, bounce house, cotton candy station, and other pink decor that read, "Sterling Skye is ONEderful."

The NFL star and Matthews also marked the milestone by sharing adorable photos of Sterling throughout the year.

"My ❤️ turns 1 today! Daddy loves you!" Mahomes captioned his Instagram post, including snaps of the father-daughter duo hanging out in a pool and Sterling wearing a football t-shirt in support of her dad.