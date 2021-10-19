Sterling Is Ready for Fall as She Poses with Pumpkin in Photo from Mom Brittany Matthews

Sterling Skye is a fall fashionista!

On Monday, Brittany Matthews, 26, posted an adorable picture of her 7-month-old daughter dressed in the perfect autumn outfit while posing next to a pumpkin.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The little girl, whom Matthews shares with fiancé Patrick Mahomes, sits on top of a hay bale covered with a plaid jacket while someone props her up for the photo. Sterling looks ready for the fall season in a cream-colored jumper and an oversized gold headband.

She also wears a pair of knit socks and baby moccasins for the occasion.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sterling Skye Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Over the weekend, baby Sterling sported another amazing outfit — this time in support of her NFL star dad.

On Sunday, Matthews shared a series of photos of Sterling decked out in Kansas City Chiefs gear, rooting for Dad in his game against the Washington Football Team. The Chiefs ultimately won the game 31-13.

The infant looked adorable in her customized denim jacket with her father's name on it. In addition to his name and jersey number, the jacket proudly announces to the world that the star athlete, 26, is her "daddy."

Sterling also sported a pair of customized Chiefs leggings that featured a photo of Mahomes in his NFL uniform. She also wore an oversized Chief hair bow to tie the look together.