All About Sterling K. Brown's New 'Pinch-Me' Role — and Why His Son Calls Mandy Moore 'Mom'

For kids of actor parents, sometimes the lines between art and life can get a little blurry. Case in point: Sterling K. Brown‘s older child Andrew, 8, who considers his dad’s This is Us costars to be family members.

“My son knows that I do This is Us. When he sees [my TV] family members, he says, ‘There’s your sister, there’s your brother,’ ” Brown, 43, recently revealed to PEOPLE via a special video Q&A surrounding The Angry Birds Movie 2.

“He’s always pointing at white people, and I’m like, ‘You do know Daddy has black family?’ and he says ‘No, I know you do, but those are the ones that I know,’ ” the actor shared.

“He sees Mandy Moore [and] he’s like ‘There’s Mom!’ My eight-years-younger mom is always around,” Brown adds with a laugh. “So he recognizes that. He will recognize [my voice in] Angry Birds 2 once he gets the chance to see it.”

Brown — who makes his voice-acting debut as a pig in The Angry Birds Movie 2 and is also dad to son Amaré, 4 next month — says being a part of an animated film is a dream come true.

“They’ll show you the movie as it’s being developed, as your character develops from drawing to the animation to movement. As I’m watching it, I’m thinking of my kids,” the actor explains of the animation process.

“They’re going to get to watch their dad as a cartoon,” Brown says. “Since Mel Blanc, I’ve had this dream of doing a voice, and now that it’s come to fruition, it’s a pinch-me moment.”

“I’m a new character. I’m playing a pig, I’m not that angry. His name is Gary,” he continues. “Gary invents stuff he’s kind of like Q [in the James Bond franchise] if Q were a pig and annoying, and not that effective at his job.”

The Angry Birds Movie 2 is now playing.