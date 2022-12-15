Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Discussed Being a 'Strong Support System' for His Kids in Years Before Death

Stephen "tWitch" Boss emphasized the importance of being there for his kids in the years before his death.

Stephen's wife Allison Holker Boss, 34, confirmed his death in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday. He died by suicide at age 40.

In a joint interview with PEOPLE in March 2020, the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ spoke about his role as a father, sharing that he wanted to be a "strong support system" for his three children, Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

"For me, fatherhood means being open and understanding my kids and being a strong support system for whatever they need, whether it's my son or my daughters," he said.

"With that being said, it's just a matter of being open and listening and making sure that I'm paying attention to them — paying attention to what I need to protect them from the world and that kind of thing."

Elsewhere in the interview, Allison praised Stephen for being an "amazing, supportive husband," and called him the "anchor" of their family of five.

"I'm very grateful to have the amazing, supportive husband that I do because he just honestly jumps in at any moment to help," she said of Stephen at the time.

"I just feel like I'm very, very, very blessed to have that kind of husband," added Allison. "He's my support system and our anchor for our family, for sure."

Allison shared similar sentiments about her husband when confirming his sudden death on Wednesday, telling PEOPLE he was the "backbone of our family."

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she said in a statement. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Closing her statement, Allison shared a message for her husband. "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she concluded.

Stephen was best known for being a DJ and co-executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He also made a name for himself on So You Think You Can Dance as a contestant and later a judge when the series returned in 2022.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.