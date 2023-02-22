Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Daughter Weslie, 14, Shares First TikTok Since Dad's Death: 'I Miss U'

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' teenage daughter, 14-year-old Weslie, has returned to TikTok with her first post since his death at 40 in December

Published on February 22, 2023 12:41 PM
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Daughter Weslie Shares First TikTok Since Dad's Death: 'I Miss U'
Weslie Boss posing in mirror selfie, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and daughter Weslie. Photo: @weslierenae83/TikTok, Stephen tWitch Boss/instagram

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' daughter has quietly returned to social media.

In her first TikTok since her father's death, Weslie, 14, poses in front of a mirror, which she focuses on with her phone. A photo strip featuring pictures of the teen and her dad can be seen inside Weslie's phone case in the clip.

With Mac Miller's "Surf" playing in the background, she shifts from look to look, captioning the 13-second video, "i miss u."

Among those wishing her peace in the comments was mom Allison Holker Boss, who wrote, "I love you babygirl ❤️always and forever."

The professional dancer and choreographer, 35, previously confirmed Boss' death in a statement to PEOPLE after he died by suicide in December. She has also posted several emotional tributes to him on social media in the time since.

In addition to Weslie, the couple — who were married in Dec. 2013 — share Zaia, 3, and Maddox, 6.

In a joint interview with PEOPLE in March 2020, the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ spoke about his role as a father, sharing that he wanted to be a "strong support system" for his three children.

"For me, fatherhood means being open and understanding my kids and being a strong support system for whatever they need, whether it's my son or my daughters," he said.

US dancers Allison Holker (2nd L), Stephen "tWitch" Boss (R) and family attend the Fans Premiere of Illumination and Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise of Gru" on June 25, 2022, in Hollywood, California.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

"With that being said, it's just a matter of being open and listening and making sure that I'm paying attention to them — paying attention to what I need to protect them from the world and that kind of thing."

Elsewhere in the interview, Holker Boss praised Boss for being an "amazing, supportive husband," and called him the "anchor" of their family of five.

"I'm very grateful to have the amazing, supportive husband that I do because he just honestly jumps in at any moment to help," she said of Boss at the time.

"I just feel like I'm very, very, very blessed to have that kind of husband," added Holker Boss. "He's my support system and our anchor for our family, for sure."

