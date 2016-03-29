The pro dancers welcomed their first child on Sunday, their rep confirms to PEOPLE

An all-out dance party is in order: Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss have welcomed their son!

Holker, who met her husband while they were both competing on So You Think You Can Dance, gave birth to their baby boy on Sunday, March 27, their rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Born in Los Angeles, son Maddox Laurel Boss weighed in at 8 lbs., 15 oz., and measured 22 inches.

“[Maddox’s birth] was truly an unforgettable moment and we are grateful to everyone that shared in the experience and made it so monumental. Our family feels full!” the proud new parents say in a statement.

And big sister Weslie, 7, is already head over heels for the new addition.

“Maddox already has the best big sister Weslie, they have already bonded and share a truly beautiful love,” the couple add.

Sharing a photo of her newborn son’s hand gripping her own on Instagram, Holker writes, “Our MADDOX is like the beginning of all things — wonder, hope, and a dream of possibilities. My life and our families home is changed forever. He blessed our lives exactly a week ago and it will never be the same again, and he has brought such a beautiful joy with him. We will let every moment sink in and last a lifetime! This is our family, our happiness and our future. WE WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER MADDOX LAUREL BOSS.”

tWitch shared his own special message on Instagram, giving a shoutout to his wife for delivering their son.

“‘She can make angels, I’ve seen it with my own eyes….’ Allison you never cease to amaze me. I love you and thank you for bringing in our little angel in so gracefully. Seriously, I fall in love with you over and over again because you are such a champion,” he writes.

Debuting their son on Instagram in an image by Jessica Janae Photography, Holker wrote, “He has already stolen my heart with his big bright eyes, stunning radiant smile and the way he snuggles perfectly into my arms, he is perfect in every way! He is and will always be my precious boy. And I feel so blessed to be his mother.”

The couple revealed that they were expecting on an October episode of Dancing with the Stars and, soon after, shared that they would be having a baby boy.

They prepared for the birth of their son with a funky, non-traditional baby shower in February.

“It has been so hard to keep it bottled up inside me — both literally and figuratively!” Holker, 28, told PEOPLE after announcing her pregnancy to the world.

“I’m so excited for everyone to know and be able to celebrate with us because our whole family is just so excited about this. It’s the biggest blessing.”

Holker didn’t let her pregnancy keep her off the dance floor. She spoke to Fit Pregnancy and Baby in its March issue about being the first woman in DWTS history to compete while pregnant.

“There I was in these itty-bitty costumes, flaunting myself, at four-and-a-half months pregnant,” she said, adding that, “If you’ve ever been pregnant, you know that even in those first few weeks, you have to make frequent trips to the restroom. Well, I had to go what felt like 20 times during a show, and I needed three people to help me peel the outfit on and off each time. I couldn’t do it myself!”

She also spoke to the magazine about being excited to go into labor.

“Who knows? It could turn into a dance party,” she joked. “There may be twerking!”