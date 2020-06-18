Photos of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss & Allison Holker's Fab Family of Five

The So You Think You Can Dance veterans have been married for eight years and are parents to Weslie, 13, Maddox, 5, and Zaia, 2

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated February 02, 2022 05:20 PM

Snow Much Fun

A winter 2022 getaway provided all the essentials: snowmen, sledding and a snowball fight!

Color Wonder

Bored at home? Look no further than this bright idea from the Boss family. 

Music Makers

For Christmas 2021, the couple got their kiddos a keyboard ... a decision they may have quickly come to regret. 

Sleigh All the Way

When the Boss fam meets Santa, you know they're going to make an impression. 

For the 'Gram

With Maddox at the December 2021 premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Mom and Dad couldn't help but dance.

Costumed Crew

Halloween brought not one family costume for the crew (we see you, Elmo!) ... 

Seriously Super

It brought two! "SUPER BOSSES do trick-or-treating!!!!" Holker wrote alongside this snap. 

For Mom

On Mother's Day 2021, the family surprised Holker with a backyard picnic. 

Father Knows Best

Followed by more backyard fun — and a meaningful message — for Dad on Father's Day. 

Game, Set, Match

Matching jammies were the name of the game at Christmas 2020. 

Dad Nap

Zaia and her mom snuggled with tWitch while he snoozed on the couch. 

Mom's the Best

In honor of Mother's Day 2020, tWitch wrote of his wife of six years, "Happy Mother's Day to my love @allisonholker
The kids couldn't be more blessed to be able to call you mom. A teacher. An ear to listen. A heart. A shoulder to cry on. Encouraging words and unconditional love and support. Even though it's this day that we 'say it,' what you do for our family and the example you are of a super hero is celebrated everyday." 

Out and About

The family took a hike together and stopped at the top for a quick group photo. 

TikTok Pros

With parents who dance professionally, it's no wonder that Maddox and Weslie like to bust a move. 

Zaia's Got Moves

Even baby Zaia is learning to groove with some help from Mom and Dad! 

DJ Zaia in the House

She's even a talented quarantine DJ, spinning tracks for her family. 

All Dressed Up

They may not have anywhere to go because of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, but this family has no problem dressing up to hang out together. 

Maddox Jams Out

Is there anything cuter than a Boss family jam session? We wouldn't be surprised if Maddox followed in tWitch and Allison's (dancing) footsteps. 

Movin' & Groovin'

Maddox couldn't help but hop into his parents' dance videos to show off his moves. 

Selfie Time

Zaia and Maddox enjoyed some mommy and me time! 

Family Photo

Now that's one good lookin' family! 

Sunday Best

The Boss family dressed in their Sunday best for a "family day" at church. 

Big Brother Mode

Maddox clearly enjoys being a big brother to baby Zaia. "They always put a smile on my face," Allison shared on Instagram. 

Birthday Buddies

Allison celebrated her birthday with her "number ones" and a cookie cake. 

Daddy's Little Girl

"Little Boss" Zaia has her daddy wrapped around her finger.

New Year, Same Fam

While reflecting on her decade on New Year's Eve, Allison wrote, "In this decade, Weslie and I moved to LA, I met Stephen and fell in love , we got married, we explored the world, we have amazing memories from our careers, I was able to create & grow with dance on SYTYCD, HIT THE FLOOR and DWTS. Hosted DISNEYS FAIRY TALE WEDDINGS."

She concluded, "My favorite part was growing our family, having our beautiful children!"

Gobble, Gobble!

The Boss family celebrated Thanksgiving together in 2019, and we are just thankful for their amazing Instagram content.  

Baby's First Christmas

Credit: Stephen tWitch Boss/Instagram

The family spent their first Christmas as a family of five and looked darling after trimming the tree

Just Boy Things

Maddox is his dad's mini-me! 

Red Carpet Ready

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

The whole family (including Zaia in Allison's belly!) attended the premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil together. 

By Andrea Wurzburger