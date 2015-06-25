Inside Stephen Curry's Chic (and Gender-Neutral!) Nursery
The couple teamed up with Pottery Barn Kids to create a neutral sleep space for their second child
Their daughter Riley may be stealing the spotlight with her adorable antics, but Stephen and Ayesha Curry have made a slam dunk on the home front.
The Golden State Warriors MVP and his wife — who’s pregnant with the couple’s second child — teamed up with Pottery Barn Kids to put together a gender-neutral nursery that will score major points when their baby on the way makes its July debut.
While the couple traveled to Cleveland for the NBA finals (where the basketball star and his team took home the trophy!), the design company went to work creating a cream-colored sleep space, featuring plenty of seating, cozy bedding and subtle wall adornments.
Alli Pura Photography
Once the proud parents reveal the sex of their second child, they can put the finishing touches on the nursery by adding a few splashes of color.
And while the new baby will surely have sweet dreams in the classic Blythe crib — which has been outfitted with gray and white quilted blankets — it’s the Declan rocker and matching upholstered ottoman that will likely be the Currys’ favorite late-night snuggle spot.
Alli Pura Photography
Although it was the future addition who was showered with lots of love, big-sister-to-be Riley, 3 next month, wasn’t left out: She was gifted with her own Ripley Jewel doll from the Jenni Kayne collection.
Alli Pura Photography
Alli Pura Photography
Alli Pura Photography
— Anya Leon