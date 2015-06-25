The couple teamed up with Pottery Barn Kids to create a neutral sleep space for their second child

Their daughter Riley may be stealing the spotlight with her adorable antics, but Stephen and Ayesha Curry have made a slam dunk on the home front.

The Golden State Warriors MVP and his wife — who’s pregnant with the couple’s second child — teamed up with Pottery Barn Kids to put together a gender-neutral nursery that will score major points when their baby on the way makes its July debut.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the couple traveled to Cleveland for the NBA finals (where the basketball star and his team took home the trophy!), the design company went to work creating a cream-colored sleep space, featuring plenty of seating, cozy bedding and subtle wall adornments.

Image zoom



Alli Pura Photography

Once the proud parents reveal the sex of their second child, they can put the finishing touches on the nursery by adding a few splashes of color.

And while the new baby will surely have sweet dreams in the classic Blythe crib — which has been outfitted with gray and white quilted blankets — it’s the Declan rocker and matching upholstered ottoman that will likely be the Currys’ favorite late-night snuggle spot.

Image zoom



Alli Pura Photography

Although it was the future addition who was showered with lots of love, big-sister-to-be Riley, 3 next month, wasn’t left out: She was gifted with her own Ripley Jewel doll from the Jenni Kayne collection.

Image zoom



Alli Pura Photography

Image zoom



Alli Pura Photography

Image zoom



Alli Pura Photography