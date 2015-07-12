Image zoom



Expect to see a new adorable guest at Stephen Curry‘s post-game press conferences.

The Golden State Warriors star’s wife, Ayesha Curry, announced in a blog post on Sunday that the couple had recently welcomed a new daughter, Ryan Carson.

“God is amazing,” Ayesha wrote. “The gift of life is truly an indescribable thing. We were fortunate enough to experience it all over again Friday night! Our beautiful little Ryan Carson Curry arrived perfectly healthy and happy!”

Sharing a photo of his girls on Tuesday, Stephen added, “Thanks to the doctors and staff at Alta Bates for taking care of my girls, especially Dr. Poddatori. Healthy baby and @ayeshacurry is all I prayed for. #prouddaddy”

Ayesha reported that Ryan weighed in at 6 lbs., 1 oz. and arrived after three hours of labor.

“I was able to birth her naturally without an epidural,” she continued. “This is something I’ve always wanted to do and was so happy to get through it with the help of my darling husband and amazing doctor. This time around I felt more prepared and was able to take in the entire process. It was a miracle!”

And it sounds like little Riley is already taking to the role of being the big sister.

“Riley is completely enamored with her little sister and has taken on her role as big sister beautifully. I am already so proud of her!”

The new arrival will fit in nicely in the family’s gender neutral nursery, which they shared back in June.