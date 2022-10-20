Steph Curry was fully invested in the Dallas Mavericks-Phoenix Suns game Wednesday night.

In a video posted to Twitter, the Warriors superstar, 34, hilariously showed so much appreciation for brother-in-law Damion Lee's game-winning shot he woke up his son while cheering.

"Yeah, Dame! Stick with it! Stick With it!" Curry yelled in appreciation of younger sister Sydel Curry-Lee's husband, who was making his debut with the Suns in the season opener.

Then, seemingly forgetting where he was for a minute — with his three children asleep upstairs — Curry added, "The kids [are] asleep! I don't care, stick with it!"

Yet the celebrations didn't go down too well with wife Ayesha Curry, seated on a couch behind Steph, who pointed up to the ceiling and told her husband that someone was crying upstairs.

"I'm sorry, Canon is crying, I woke him up," Steph said about his son, 4. The couple also shares daughters Ryan Carson, 7, and Riley, 10.

"There you go, D. Lee!," added Curry.

In addition to being family, Lee, 29, was Steph's teammate for four seasons before signing as a free agent for a one-year deal with the Suns in the off-season.

The backup guard scored all of his 11 points in the fourth quarter to fuel the Suns' furious comeback victory, after trailing the Mavs by as much as 22 points in the second quarter.

With around 8 minutes left in the game, the Suns were still down 15 points but Lee's contested jumper from the baseline won it in the game's final seconds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It's already been a big year for the athlete. Last November, Damion and Sydel welcomed their first child, son Daxon Wardell-Xavier.

"No words are enough to describe the bliss of having my sweet son here," Sydel, who is also younger sister to NBA star Seth Curry, wrote on Instagram. "We are in newborn bliss and soaking in every single moment."