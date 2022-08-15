Stephen Curry Jokes Son Canon Already 'Thinks He's the Mayor' of His Preschool Before First Day

Stephen Curry is gearing students up for the back-to-school season.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the partnership between his Oakland-based organization Eat. Learn. Play. and Rakuten, the NBA star shared his excitement for students in the Bay Area and beyond to return to the classroom.

Of all his children, Curry says that his son Canon, 4, is most excited for school to start. "My youngest is the most social," says the proud dad of three.

"He's 4, so we start pre-K, and he thinks he started middle school," the NBA star jokes. "So it's kind of funny, to see his energy in terms of, he thinks he's the mayor of his school already and he hasn't even shown up to campus yet."

Stephen and wife Ayesha Curry also share daughters Ryan, 7, and Riley, 10.

When it comes to his family's back-to-school routine, Curry shares that they like to get everything ready the night before.

"In the morning before the whole first week of school we try to do it as much as possible, have your morning meditation to set the intentions for the day. Especially before the first day of school, it's to make sure everybody's in the right mind frame of starting a new journey," he explains. "It's never too early to start that for your kids."

Speaking of the partnership between Eat. Learn. Play. and Rakuten, an e-commerce platform that offers deals and rewards for online shopping, Curry says the collaboration has resulted in a donation to Oakland's Garfield Elementary to reopen their school library after being closed for 10 years.

"We get to kind of level up [the kids'] library experience with comfortable furniture, arts and crafts corners so they can develop their imagination and culturally diverse books that the kids can really relate to and learn from it to foster that love for reading," he says.

"Showing kids that there are people looking out for them and invested in their futures, it's a pretty awesome opportunity," adds the athlete.

Curry also shared his advice on how families and students can set themselves up for a successful new school year.

"Create those daily routines that set you up for success. I think that's the key to tackling the different challenges," he tells PEOPLE. "Especially as you get to those grade levels where some things might not come so easily and you have to work through, persevere through a certain challenge, your daily routines matter."

"And make it fun," he continues. "School is supposed to be you know where you foster a love for learning, where you build a community and build friendships for life. Fun has to be at the core of it."