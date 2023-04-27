Stephen Curry Does Special Handshake with Daughter Riley on the Sidelines After Warriors Win: Watch

Stephen Curry made time for a special moment with his daughters amid a big win for the Golden State Warriors

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on April 27, 2023 03:03 PM
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shakes hands with his daughter, Riley Curry, after the Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings
Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Stephen Curry always makes time for a special moment with daughter Riley whenever she's at a game.

On Sunday, the 10½-year-old daughter of the Golden State Warriors star, watched from the crowd as her dad led a win against the Sacramento Kings.

After the victory, the guard made his way over to Riley in the stands, reaching to perform a special handshake the two have come up with together, a tradition between them dating back years.

The NBA star, 35, and wife Ayesha Curry are also parents to son Canon, 4, and daughter Ryan, 7.

In February, Curry and his oldest were seen out on a father-daughter day, visiting Stanford University — where his godsister Cameron Brink plays — to watch the school's women's basketball team take on the University of Southern California.

Brink broke the team record for the number of blocks in a season during the game while the NBA pro and pre-teen watched on.

Fans who caught glimpses of Riley during the game marveled at how grown up the tween looked, wearing her hair in long braids and dressed in a pink tie-dye hoodie.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Monica Pauli Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Monica Pauli Instagram

In December, the four-time NBA champion spoke about his children with E! News at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards.

Asked if his children are "impressed" with him "as other people are," Curry, the honoree for the evening, said, "I would hope to say yes but probably for different reasons. I don't think they care too much about how many times the ball goes in the basket."

The father of three added, "They've been to a couple parades and all that, so they enjoy the festivities of celebrating a championship. But when you're at home you're just Dad and that's the best part about it."

