Steph Curry Shares Photos Playing Basketball with Canon, 4: 'Saturdays Are for the Curry Boys'

Stephen Curry is working on making his little boy a force on the court!

The Golden State Warriors star, 34, hit the court with son Canon, 4, last weekend for some adorable bonding time. He shared a set of black-and-white photos of the cute practice on Instagram, where his son wears a pint-sized basketball uniform with Stephen's jersey number 30 on the back.

"Saturdays are for the Curry Boys 🏀," the NBA champion captioned the photos, which show the progression of him and his son passing the ball back and forth.

Stephen and wife Ayesha Curry also share daughters Ryan, 7, and Riley, 10.

The couple's older two children joined them at the ESPYs last month, where Stephen carried out hosting duty. The Curry family posed for photos in complementary black-and-white outfits, with Stephen — who won the title of NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics to nab the championship this year — keeping his ensemble elegant and streamlined in a black suit, adding a white turtleneck and Vacheron Constantin watch to round out his look.

While Ayesha looked absolutely stunning in a flowy, mostly white gown with black color-block detailing at the bust, their daughters stole the show, with Ryan wearing a knee-length white-and-grey ombre dress with an adorable oversized Peter Pan collar, adding a touch of ballerina-chic with silver ballet flats and a top knot.

Riley was also dressed to the nines, donning a monochromatic look consisting of a black long-sleeve dress with a mock neck and black floral detailing, black gloves and black slides.

She finished off her cool-girl look with a black purse complete with a chain strap and dark sunglasses, wearing her hair in space buns as she smiled for the camera.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Stephen and Ayesha kicked off the month celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary in France before the start of the next NBA season this fall.

"11. My Ish! Loving this journey with you more and more," Stephen captioned his Instagram post. "Already blessed in so many ways and who knows what's next. That's the best part! Through it all- we keep growing and loving each other. Next chapter begins…I Love You!"

Ayesha, 33, noted that the couple are "more than half way to 20 [years of marriage]" in her Instagram post.

"11!!!! Today we celebrated 11 years married! It's truly flown by. Getting to spend my life with my best friennnnnd, my love, my rock, my everything," the author and chef wrote. "Every year just gets better! I am so grateful and feel so blessed. More than half way to 20! That's crazy!!! Okay… back to celebrating. I love you @stephencurry30!"