Stephen Curry Poses with Wife Ayesha and Daughters Riley and Ryan at 2022 ESPY Awards

Before the Golden State Warriors star, 34, took the stage to carry out his hosting duties at the event, which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Wednesday, he hit the red carpet with wife Ayesha Curry , and their daughters, Ryan, 7, and Riley, 10 .

The Curry family posed for photos in complementary black-and-white outfits, with Stephen — who won the title of NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics to nab the championship this year — keeping his ensemble elegant and streamlined in a black suit, adding a white turtleneck and Vacheron Constantin watch to round out his look.