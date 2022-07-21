Stephen Curry Poses with Wife Ayesha and Daughters Riley and Ryan at 2022 ESPY Awards
Stephen Curry had his family's full support at the 2022 EPSY Awards!
Before the Golden State Warriors star, 34, took the stage to carry out his hosting duties at the event, which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Wednesday, he hit the red carpet with wife Ayesha Curry, and their daughters, Ryan, 7, and Riley, 10.
The Curry family posed for photos in complementary black-and-white outfits, with Stephen — who won the title of NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics to nab the championship this year — keeping his ensemble elegant and streamlined in a black suit, adding a white turtleneck and Vacheron Constantin watch to round out his look.
While wife Ayesha, 33, looked absolutely stunning in a flowy, mostly white gown with black color-block detailing at the bust, their daughters absolutely stole the show, with Ryan wearing a knee-length white-and-grey ombre dress with an adorable oversized Peter Pan collar, adding a touch of ballerina-chic with silver ballet flats and a top knot.
Riley was also dressed to the nines, donning a monochromatic look consisting of a black long-sleeve dress with a mock neck and black floral detailing, black gloves, and black slides.
She finished off her cool-girl look with a black purse complete with a chain strap and dark sunglasses, wearing her hair in space buns as she smiled for the camera.
In addition to Ryan and Riley, Stephen and Ayesha share son Canon W. Jack, 4.
The Curry family's appearance at the ESPY Awards marks yet another exciting venture for them.
In addition to winning his fourth NBA Championship last month, Stephen celebrated all three of his kids' birthdays in July.
On Tuesday, Riley celebrated her 10th birthday and got a shout-out from her dad on Instagram the following day.
"July 19, 2012. 10 years watching you blossom has been the best of the best! Now- stop growing up so fast please…..We love you😍," Stephen wrote, posting a smiling shot of Riley wearing a "birthday princess" crown with her hands outstretched. "Wayyyyy up she feels blessed! 🦄🏐"