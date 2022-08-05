Stephen Curry Gifts Daughter Riley New Sneakers from His Own Shoe Line for Her 10th Birthday

Stephen Curry has a special gift that's perfect for his 10-year-old daughter!

On Friday, the NBA star, 34, shared a video of him surprising daughter Riley, who turned 10 in July, with a pair of his shoe line's new sneakers. Steph walks up to Riley as she's eating in the kitchen and puts the shoe box on the counter.

"It's only right… Curry 10s for the 10 year old!!" he captioned the video. "Happy Birthday Riley 🎂🎉"

Riley is surprised by the gift and jokes, "I was just trying to eat my tomato 🍅," as she checks out the sneakers.

Steph and wife Ayesha Curry are also parents to son Canon, 3, and daughter Ryan, 7.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Golden State Warriors player shouted out Riley's 10th birthday on July 19 in an Instagram post celebrating her childhood milestone.

"July 19, 2012. 10 years watching you blossom has been the best of the best! Now- stop growing up so fast please…..We love you😍," Stephen wrote, posting a smiling shot of Riley wearing a "birthday princess" crown with her hands outstretched. "Wayyyyy up she feels blessed! 🦄🏐"

Proud mom Ayesha also posted footage of some family fun for Riley's big day to her Instagram Story, showing a trip to the arcade.

In 2015, when she was 2½, Riley famously won fans over when she joined her father for a press conference following the Warriors' win over the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Riley crawled under the table and onto his lap, interrupting her dad as he spoke with reporters to say, "You're too loud, Daddy!"

RELATED: Stephen Curry Poses with Wife Ayesha and Daughters Riley and Ryan at 2022 ESPY Awards

Ayesha Curry Instagram

Stephen and Ayesha kicked off the month celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary in France before the start of the next NBA season this fall.

"11. My Ish! Loving this journey with you more and more," Stephen captioned his Instagram post. "Already blessed in so many ways and who knows what's next. That's the best part! Through it all- we keep growing and loving each other. Next chapter begins…I Love You!"

Ayesha, 33, noted that the couple are "more than half way to 20 [years of marriage]" in her Instagram post.

"11!!!! Today we celebrated 11 years married! It's truly flown by. Getting to spend my life with my best friennnnnd, my love, my rock, my everything," the author and chef wrote. "Every year just gets better! I am so grateful and feel so blessed. More than half way to 20! That's crazy!!! Okay… back to celebrating. I love you @stephencurry30!"