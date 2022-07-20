Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Cutest Family Photos Through the Years
Stephen Curry shares three kids with his wife, Ayesha Curry: daughters Riley and Ryan and son Canon. In honor of the Golden State Warriors all-star making his hosting debut at the ESPY Awards on July 20, here's a look back at his family's sweetest photos together
Stephen Curry and Riley at the Golden State Warriors Parade
Cuteness and confetti! Stephen Curry had a major support system around him during the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade in 2015. His firstborn daughter, Riley Curry, joined him in celebration — along with his wife, Ayesha Curry.
It was a major moment for the family and the team, as it was the Warriors' first NBA title in 40 years!
Stephen Curry and Riley at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards
Red carpet ready! Riley joined her dad at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards in 2015. The father-daughter duo donned sporty sneakers and stylish 'fits on the red carpet.
Stephen Curry and Riley on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Stephen wasn't the only one who saw TV time while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in August 2015: host Jimmy Kimmel turned the cameras on Riley, who was sitting in her mom's lap in the audience, for a quick moment in the spotlight. She smiled and waved like a (tiny) true professional!
Stephen Curry and his Daughters at the 2017 NBA Finals
Dad's little cheerleaders! Stephen beamed for more reasons than one following his team's major victory after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five to win the 2017 NBA Finals.
Stephen Curry and His Family at the Museum of Ice Cream
The sweetest squad! Stephen, Ayesha and their daughters, Riley and Ryan, stepped out for a sugary-filled day when they visited the Museum of Ice Cream in November 2017. The girls looked pretty in pink as they posed alongside their parents for a sweet family photo.
Riley and Ryan Curry Kiss Ayesha's Baby Bump
Bring on the baby! Ayesha shared a heartwarming photo of Riley and Ryan kissing her baby bump in March 2018. The then-mom-of-two announced she was expecting a third in February that year.
"Heyyyy how did this happen?!🤷🏽♀️. Curry party of 5," Ayesha captioned a photo of herself looking down at her baby belly, wearing a T-shirt that reads "PREGGERS" — the same shirt Beyoncé famously rocked while pregnant with twins.
"Feeling very blessed… and very sick. Yippie! #curryfor3😍🤰🏽," she added.
Stephen Curry and His Family at the 2018 Victory Parade
A fan-filled, family affair! In honor of the Golden State Warriors taking the 2018 NBA Finals title, Stephen and the team celebrated their win during the Victory Parade in June 2018.
In addition to the many that attended, he had his family by his side: father Dell Curry, wife Ayesha and daughter Ryan.
Ayesha Curry Welcomes Son Canon
Ayesha welcomed her third baby with Stephen, son Canon, on July 4, 2018. She shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram of her holding the newborn a day after his birth.
"Pure bliss. Rare photo of me and my new man sharing an intimate moment. 😆😍 I'm so in love. #isthisreallife #pinchmenow" she wrote.
Stephen Curry and Canon at the Golden State Warriors Game
Courtside kid! Canon hung with his dad after the Warriors defeated the Portland Trail Blazers during overtime in game four of the NBA Western Conference Finals to advance to the 2019 NBA Finals.
Stephen Curry and His Family Attend the World Premiere of The Lion King
Cool dad vibes! Riley and Ryan were treated to a fun night on the town as they got to attend the world premiere of Disney's The Lion King in July 2019. Even cooler than that? They were invited to grace the star-studded red carpet alongside their mom and dad prior to the screening.
Stephen Curry and His Family on Halloween
Spooks and smiles! Stephen and the fam got into the spooky spirit as they went all out in costume for Halloween in 2021. The basketball player and his wife dressed as pirates, while their kids rocked varying looks. Canon clad in a dinosaur costume, Riley channeled Disney's Cruella De Vil and Ryan dressed as a rainbow fairy.
Stephen Curry and Ryan After an NBA Playoff Warriors Win
High fives and good vibes! Stephen singled out Ryan in the crowd after the Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets in game five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs in April 2022.
Stephen Curry and Canon at the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals
Dad's little good luck charm! With a trophy in one hand and Canon in the other, Stephen walked off the court after a 120-110 win against the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals.
Stephen Curry and Canon Pose with MVP Trophies
Sidekick Canon! Stephen posed with his son after taking his basketball MVP trophies home. Ayesha captured the sweet father-son moment of Canon smiling and looking up at his dad.
Stephen Curry and His Family on Father's Day
Ayesha posted an adorable roundup of photos of her kids with Stephen to her Instagram in a sweet tribute to her husband on Father's Day 2022. The first photo pictured the family snuggled up together on the couch, sharing the love and smiles as they enjoyed each other's company.
"Happy Father's Day my love!!! You are an angel on earth and we love you beyond measure!" she captioned the carousel.