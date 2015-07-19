The tot was celebrating her 3rd birthday on Sunday

Riley Curry Does It Again! Check Out Her Adorable Birthday Dance

How do you celebrate your 3rd birthday when you’re an Internet sensation? With the Nae Nae, of course.

Stephen Curry‘s show-stealing daughter Riley celebrated her big day on Sunday by putting on a dance show.

In an adorable clip shared by Riley’s mom, Ayesha Curry, the little girl is seen boogying on a patio to Silentó’s summer hit “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).”

Ayesha captioned the video: “This is 3!!! Happy birthday baby girl! Never a dull moment. You light up our lives and keep us on our toes. Mommy and daddy love you so much. Let’s celebrate.”

Courtesy Ayesha Curry

Ayesha also shared a shot of Riley smiling on her birthday, captioning it simply with “3.”

It’s been an exciting week for the Curry family as they welcomed daughter Ryan Carson on Friday, July 10.

Stephen shared the first photo of the new arrival last week, showing Ayesha and Riley cuddling the newborn.

On Thursday, Riley was center stage yet again when she attended the 2015 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards with her dad. While Stephen may have been the one taking home awards — including best male athlete — it was Riley who stole everyone’s hearts.