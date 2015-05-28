Riley livened up the press conference by yawning and babbling her way through the proceedings

Stephen Curry‘s 2½-year-old daughter, Riley, has officially become the real reason to tune into NBA postgame press conferences.

After stealing the spotlight on May 19 after Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, Riley returned Wednesday to accompany her father at the presser following his win as part of the Golden State Warriors versus the Houston Rockets.

And just like her first go in front of the press room cameras, Riley tried her best to borrow the microphone, treated the audience to a dance and had fun getting wrapped up in the curtains.

Image zoom



Ben Margot/AP

Here’s Riley yawning at the proceedings (same):

Here she is taking over the mic:

Here’s Riley making the best out of a boring situation by playing with the curtains:

And before she went to play in the curtains, she handed her gum over to a nearby employee for safekeeping:

Finally, here she is dancing up a storm, shaking off all the hating sportswriters who don’t think that kids should be at press conferences when their parents are often traveling away from home:

Of course, these press conferences aren’t the first time that Riley has upstaged her father. In a cute video posted earlier this year by ESPN, Riley acted as the judge of a segment called “Kitchen Warriors,” in which Curry was pitted against his wife, Ayesha.

Ayesha was the clear winner, as Riley told her father, matter-of-factly: “No, you can’t cook.”

Out of the mouths of adorable babes.

This embed is invalid