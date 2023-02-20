Stephen Curry's Daughter Riley Looks All Grown Up at Women's Basketball Game with Dad: Photo

Stephen Curry is spending special one-on-one time with his oldest.

The Golden State Warriors pro, 34, visited the University of Southern California with daughter Riley, 10½, to watch the school's women's basketball team take on Stanford University, where his godsister Cameron Brink, plays.

Brink broke the team record for number of blocks in a season during the game while the NBA pro and pre-teen watched on.

Fans who caught glimpses of Riley during the game marveled at how grown up the tween looked, wearing her hair in long braids and dressed in a pink tie-dye hoodie.

The NBA star and wife Ayesha Curry are also parents to son Canon, 4, and daughter Ryan, 7.

In July, Stephen got sentimental as he celebrated RIley's 10th birthday on social media, writing, "July 19, 2012. 10 years watching you blossom has been the best of the best! Now- stop growing up so fast please…..We love you😍."

The proud father of three also surprised the 10-year-old with a pair of his shoe line's new sneakers. Steph walked up to Riley as she was eating in the kitchen and put the shoe box on the counter.

"It's only right… Curry 10s for the 10 year old!!" he captioned the video. "Happy Birthday Riley 🎂🎉"

Riley was surprised by the gift and joked, "I was just trying to eat my tomato 🍅," as she checked out the sneakers.

In December, the four-time NBA champion spoke about his children with E! News at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards.

Asked if his children are "impressed" with him "as other people are," Curry, the honoree for the evening, said, "I would hope to say yes but probably for different reasons. I don't think they care too much about how many times the ball goes in the basket."

The father of three added, "They've been to a couple parades and all that, so they enjoy the festivities of celebrating a championship. But when you're at home you're just Dad and that's the best part about it."