Stephen Curry's Daughter Riley Looks All Grown Up at Women's Basketball Game with Dad: Photo

Stephen Curry and daughter Riley, 10½, spent a nice father-daughter night together

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 20, 2023 04:04 PM
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, second from right, and his daughter Riley, right, sit courtside during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Stanford and Southern California in Stanford, Calif., Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Photo: AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Stephen Curry is spending special one-on-one time with his oldest.

The Golden State Warriors pro, 34, visited the University of Southern California with daughter Riley, 10½, to watch the school's women's basketball team take on Stanford University, where his godsister Cameron Brink, plays.

Brink broke the team record for number of blocks in a season during the game while the NBA pro and pre-teen watched on.

Fans who caught glimpses of Riley during the game marveled at how grown up the tween looked, wearing her hair in long braids and dressed in a pink tie-dye hoodie.

The NBA star and wife Ayesha Curry are also parents to son Canon, 4, and daughter Ryan, 7.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Trey Lance, second from left, talks with Stephen Curry, right, while sitting courtside during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Stanford and Southern California in Stanford, Calif., Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

In July, Stephen got sentimental as he celebrated RIley's 10th birthday on social media, writing, "July 19, 2012. 10 years watching you blossom has been the best of the best! Now- stop growing up so fast please…..We love you😍."

The proud father of three also surprised the 10-year-old with a pair of his shoe line's new sneakers. Steph walked up to Riley as she was eating in the kitchen and put the shoe box on the counter.

"It's only right… Curry 10s for the 10 year old!!" he captioned the video. "Happy Birthday Riley 🎂🎉"

Riley was surprised by the gift and joked, "I was just trying to eat my tomato 🍅," as she checked out the sneakers.

Steph Curry Celebrates Riley's 10th Birthday
Stephen Curry/Instagram

In December, the four-time NBA champion spoke about his children with E! News at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards.

Asked if his children are "impressed" with him "as other people are," Curry, the honoree for the evening, said, "I would hope to say yes but probably for different reasons. I don't think they care too much about how many times the ball goes in the basket."

The father of three added, "They've been to a couple parades and all that, so they enjoy the festivities of celebrating a championship. But when you're at home you're just Dad and that's the best part about it."

Related Articles
Macklemore's Daughter Sloane, 7, Tears Up as Dad Asks Her to Direct His Music Video
Macklemore's Daughter Sloane, 7, Tears Up as Dad Asks Her to Direct His Music Video: Watch
Jeremiah Brent Takes Daughter Poppy to Her First Fashion Show
Jeremiah Brent Takes Daughter, 7, to First Fashion Show, Says She 'Hasn't Stopped Sketching'
David and Victoria Beckham Enjoy Ski Getaway With Daughter Harper and Son Cruz: 'Fun Memories'
David and Victoria Beckham Enjoy Ski Getaway with Daughter Harper and Son Cruz: 'Fun Memories'
Diddy Shares Photos of Three Older Daughters Looking All Grown Up: 'I Miss My Babies'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Co2qAK_J60V/?hl=en. Diddy/Instagram
Diddy Shares Photo of Older Three Daughters Looking All Grown Up: 'I Miss My Babies'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Gift Daughter Sterling a Mini Chanel Bag for Her Second Birthday
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Gift Daughter Sterling a Mini Chanel Purse for Second Birthday: Photo
Jason Mewes and Wife Jordan Monsanto Welcome Second Baby, Son Lucien Lee
Jason Mewes and Wife Jordan Monsanto Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Lucien Lee — See the Photos!
Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet Selfies with Her 3 Kids: ‘Whole Lotta Love
Jessica Simpson Shares Cute Selfies with Her 3 Kids: 'Whole Lotta Love'
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Shares Photos of Daughters at the Super Bowl
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Shares Photos of Daughters at Super Bowl: 'At Least I Didn't Go Into Labor'
Shaquille O'Neal, Samuel Garner Affleck, and Ben Affleck attend the Ruffles Celebrity Game during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend at Vivint Arena on February 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Ben Affleck and Son Samuel, 10, Pose Courtside with Shaquille O'Neal at NBA All-Star Game: Photo
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Son Cruz on His 18th Birthday: 'You Are Our Everything'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Daughter Sterling In 'Two Sweet' Second Birthday Celebration
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Daughter Sterling in 'Two Sweet' Second Birthday Party
John Travolta's Daughter Ella Celebrates his Birthday in IG Post
John Travolta's Daughter Ella Shares Sweet 69th Birthday Tribute: 'My Hero'
Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos of Sterling Cuddling with Brother Bronze: 'These Two'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co01_gFJYxD/. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Photos with 13-Month-Old Daughter Malti: 'Days Like This'
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Close-Up Shot of Baby Esti
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of Her and John Legend's Baby Esti Hiccuping
Diddy Shares a Sweet Photo of Daughter Love's Serious Gaze After He Wakes Her Up From a Nap
Diddy Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Love's Serious Gaze After He Wakes Her Up from a Nap