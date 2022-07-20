Stephen Curry Celebrates Daughter Riley's Birthday with Cute Tribute: 'Stop Growing Up So Fast'

Doting dad Stephen Curry wants time to slow down!

The Golden State Warriors player, 34, shouted out his daughter Riley's 10th birthday on Instagram Wednesday, celebrating the childhood milestone.

"July 19, 2012. 10 years watching you blossom has been the best of the best! Now- stop growing up so fast please…..We love you😍," Stephen wrote, posting a smiling shot of Riley wearing a "birthday princess" crown with her hands outstretched. "Wayyyyy up she feels blessed! 🦄🏐"

Proud mom Ayesha Curry also posted footage of some family fun for Riley's big day to her Instagram Story, showing a trip to the arcade with her husband and eldest daughter. Stephen and Ayesha also share daughter Ryan, 7, and son Canon, 3.

At the arcade, The Full Plate cookbook author shared a selfie with Riley captioned "Double digit behavior," in addition to video of herself shooting hoops with her NBA star spouse.

In 2015, when she was 2½, Riley famously won fans when she joined her father for a press conference following the Warriors' win over the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Riley crawled under the table and onto his lap, interrupting her dad as he spoke with reporters to say, "You're too loud, Daddy!"

It's been a celebratory time in the Curry household as Riley's little sister also recently celebrated her birthday. Ryan turned 7 on July 11, and Stephen shared a similar tribute, posting a pic with the birthday girl holding up a peace sign as they sat together in a golf cart.

"Special happy birthday and Lucky #7 for my Ryan!!!" he captioned the shot. "Love everything about this special girl 😍🦋 shine bright my baby."

Ayesha also celebrated Ryan with a series of photos shared on her own Instagram page. The cute carousel showed Ryan posing in a white outfit and matching beret, later enjoying a tea party at a restaurant.

"Our baby girl is 7! She is compassionate, head strong, caring, smart, beyond loving and certainly beats to her own drum!" the mom of three wrote. "We love our little butterfly. @stephencurry30 and I are so proud. 🥰🦋."

Stephen and Ayesha met each in high school in North Carolina and wed on July 30, 2011, and will celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary next week.

In an interview with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall in February, the couple opened up about how they keep things exciting and fresh after being together for so long. At the time, Ayesha expressed that making time for dating was key.