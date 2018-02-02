Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry are already parents to daughters Ryan and Riley

Just in case the excitement has worn off for Steph Curry after his 2017 NBA championship win, he’s got another dose on backup — he’s going to be a dad again!

The Golden State Warriors point guard, 29, and wife Ayesha Curry are expecting their third child, the mom-to-be announced on Instagram Friday.

“Heyyyy how did this happen?!🤷🏽‍♀️. Curry party of 5,” Ayesha, 28, captioned a photo of herself looking down at her baby belly, wearing a T-shirt that reads “PREGGERS” — the same shirt Beyoncé famously rocked while pregnant with twins.

“Feeling very blessed… and very sick. Yippie! #curryfor3😍🤰🏽,” she added.

Their new arrival will join the couple’s daughters Ryan Carson, 2½, and Riley, 5½.

The proud parents have been candid in the past about the love they have for their daughters — and how special family is to them.

“[Steph would] have three more kids right now if he could,” Ayesha, who released a cookbook that fall, said in the June 2016 issue of Parents magazine.

In July 2016, Ayesha told PEOPLE exclusively about the reasons why she feels so fulfilled in sharing her family’s adventures on social media.

“I’m proud of my family and proud of the people around me,” she said. “That’s why I share our lives on social media because they make me happy.”

Steph added in the Parents interview that he looks forward to the milestones in his kids’ lives — which will no doubt trickle down to his youngest.