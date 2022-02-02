Stephen Curry Writes Debut Picture Book, I Have a Superpower: 'Children Truly Are Our Future'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Stephen Curry's debut kids' book, I Have a Superpower, is the first project from his company Unanimous Publishing, which he co-founded with Erick Peyton

Stephen Curry is now a children's book author — and he's just warming up!

The three-time NBA champion shares exclusively with PEOPLE that his debut kids' book I Have a Superpower will be published by Penguin Workshop in the fall of 2022. The book is the first project from Unanimous Publishing, the publishing arm of Unanimous Media, a multimedia company Curry co-founded with Erick Peyton.

"It's an exciting time for Unanimous as we enter the publishing space with our very first picture book, I Have a Superpower," says Curry, 33, in an exclusive statement.

"With this story, we wanted to create something that inspired young readers to believe in their passion and centered on the message that you don't have to be the strongest, fastest or tallest kid in the world in order to succeed," he continues. "Children truly are our future, and it is my hope that this special book empowers the next generation and reminds them to keep dreaming big."

I Have a Superpower teaches young readers to persevere, even if they don't fit the picture of a perfect player on the basketball court. The book is just the beginning for Unanimous Publishing, which is partnering with Penguin Workshop to release Curry's second picture book in the fall of 2023.

They are also launching a graphic novel program for older readers (ages 7-10) "that celebrates the brightest and best stars of the sports world," according to the press release.

"As Unanimous Publishing's first project, we wanted to create a story that empowers and uplifts young readers to be the best versions of themselves," says Peyton in a statement. "Stephen has always believed in the power of hard work and determination, and we look forward to sharing these values through I Have a Superpower."

If Unanimous Media's other ventures are any indication, its foray into children's books will be a success. The company's ABC show Holey Moley was nominated for a Television Critics Association award in 2020. Unanimous Media is also working on a range of productions, including Netflix's series revival of Good Times, HBO Max's About Last Night, and the upcoming film adaptation of Jewell Parker Rhodes' coming-of-age novel Black Brother, Black Brother for Netflix.

Unanimous' mission is to use different forms of media and storytelling to "elevate diverse voices and shine a light on narratives that need to be heard with a focus on family, sports and faith-based content." This falls directly in line with Curry's own goals as an elite athlete, father and, now, children's book author.

With I Have A Superpower, Curry hopes to bring the joy of basketball to young readers and empower them to believe in themselves.

In October 2021, Curry talked to PEOPLE about his hopes to coach kids one day. He explained that it's important to give kids in his community "a vision of how to achieve their best selves on the court."

"Sports teaches you so much in general," Curry said at the time. "It definitely unlocks parts of your character, and your work ethic and your discipline that can be transitioned into any kind of field of life professionally, even if it's not in sports."