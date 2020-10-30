Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Tease Their Family Halloween Costumes: 'It's Very Funny'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker tell PEOPLE that their Halloween costumes "will serve for excellent embarrassing pictures for our children"

Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss love spending time with their three children — especially during spooky season.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE about their collaboration with Amazon, the couple discussed their upcoming Halloween plans, which are taking place a bit differently this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are going to be doing Halloween at home as a family. We're going to put candy in each room. So as parents and family, we're going to do it our own little way, our own little parade," says Holker, who shares son Maddox Laurel, 4, and daughters Zaia, 1 next month, and Weslie Renae, 12, with Boss, 38.

"But where we will go big is we love dressing up for Halloween," the mom of three adds. "Our family, we usually do a massive Halloween idea. So this year, I'm not going to say what we're going to be dressing up as, individually, but we definitely get dressed up."

While the So You Think You Can Dance alums are staying mum about their exact Halloween attire, Boss says the family of five, who typically do a group costume, are "just going to do an individual thing" this year.

"It's very funny," the The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ teases. "I feel like it's for Allison and I both, we're reverting back to sometimes what it was like dressing up in our childhood, which is making the costume with the things that you have at home."

Most importantly, the mystery costumes "will also serve for excellent embarrassing pictures for our children as they get older," Boss jokes.

Holker, a former Dancing with the Stars pro, says that she's a big fan of Halloween, especially with young children in the household. "I literally love decorating the home, getting into the Halloween feeling," she says. "And then it's so fun for the kids because we get dressed up. So it's really cool."

In their collaboration with Amazon, Holker and Boss have found that the company's Smart Home device, Alexa, makes their busy lives much easier.

"It's been so helpful that, as parents, we guide our families in their days, but it's been really helpful having assistance from Alexa," Holker says. "Everyone in the house knows exactly what's supposed to be going on. So even if we're maybe in a different room doing something else, Alexa will keep everyone going. And so it's actually been so, so helpful."

Meanwhile, the couple's middle child, Maddox, uses Alexa to show off his dance moves, much to the pleasure of his professional dancer parents.