Sure, plenty of parents think their baby is just about perfect, but professional dancers Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss are downright thrilled over what a “dream” their newborn son Maddox Laurel has been — and he’s already showing signs of future dance moves to come.

“Our baby brings so much happiness into our house. Listen, we have a really good one!” Holker told PEOPLE of their infant son, who was born in March, as the couple attended the premiere of Disney’s Alice Through the Looking Glass on Monday. “He’s laughing, he smiles, he sleeps through the night. It’s like we have the dream of a baby. It’s amazing!”

“Our baby dances every night,” she adds. “He’s already a popper. He loves hip-hop music. He jams out every single night. It’s incredible. We actually had our baby to the song ‘Push It’ by Salt-N-Pepa, so he’s musically inclined, and he’s got a lot of rhythm.”

Holker says they’ve been delighting in taking in each daily milestone and discovery.

“He just noticed his hands for the first time yesterday,” she says. “It was so cool because they think their hands are so magical. He just stares at it. He thinks it’s the coolest thing he’s ever seen, and he’s so amazed by everything. It’s a good reminder as a parent — we should just be happy about everyday life because for a baby, everything is amazing and cool. So I think we’ve got to do that more as people.”

Boss isn’t afraid to admit that of course even Maddox has thrown them some parent-testing curveballs, but even those have brought a certain joy. “If ‘explosive diapers’ is not too graphic for an answer, then I would say ‘explosive diapers,’ ” says the dancer. “But honestly, every little thing is incredible and joyous. Even if he’s crying loud, you’re like, ‘Yo, you have an impressive set of lungs, I’m proud of that.’ ”

The couple, who met when both were competing on So You Think You Can Dance, are also parents to Weslie, 7, Holker’s daughter from a previous relationship. As a family, they’re building plenty of teamwork skills to help tend to the new addition.

“I think the strongest thing I can say about parenthood is, in order to raise a child, it takes a village,” says Holker. “We have so much help from loved ones — from family, from our team. Everyone really contributes to us working and also being parents and having this lifestyle that we love. So it’s really everyone coming together. As a parent, you never find that perfect balance. That’s what you’re striving for.”

“It’s constantly a work in progress,” agrees Boss. “Things always get switched up and there’s always something new to do.”

Among the new things is a new gig for Holker, who’s already back to work choreographing dance sequences for ABC’s upcoming Arsenio Hall-produced series Greatest Hits, a salute to the music of the ’80s and ’90s.

“The hardest part about taking this job was that I had a baby two months ago,” she admits. “I had to jump back in, get back and fit, get back into the dance studio, start trying to shake these hips again. That’s been the biggest challenge for sure. But it’s also so exciting, and it’s forcing me back into work, which is what I wanted. It’s great. I love it.”

“My husband and I, two days after the labor, went hiking. I started doing yoga once a week. I started working out with a trainer,” she explains. “So the athleticism and the working out, that all came super natural.”

“The harder part was leaving my baby at home!” Holker adds. “You don’t want to leave your baby, you know? You just have this beautiful kid at home. You want to be there all day.”

“You just sit there and stare at him all day,” agrees Boss. “It’s just fantastic.”