Baby girl makes four for the family of Love and Theft's Stephen Barker Liles, whose wife gave birth to their second child Rayni Bell on Thursday

Stephen Barker Liles is probably “Dancing in Circles” — he’s a dad again!

The Love and Theft crooner and his wife Jenna are parents to a new baby girl named Rayni Bell Liles, his rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, June 8, at 2:13 p.m., she weighed 8 lbs., 8 oz. and measured 20 inches long.

“Everything went smoothly and our doctor was amazing,” Liles, 33, tells PEOPLE. “We feel so blessed and excited to start this next chapter. I admire my wife so much. She is such an amazing mom! I’m a lucky man.”

Little Rayni rounds out the family alongside big brother Jett Barker, 3½, whom the new dad says is “so excited” and has already started taking his big brother role seriously.

“He brought Rayni a new little lamb stuffed animal and she gave him a new hockey helmet! He didn’t want to let anyone else hold her,” Liles says.

The family announced their addition on the way right after Christmas, sharing a series of family photos in front of their festively decorated tree.

“So excited to have a new baby !!! @jettbarkerliles is gonna be a great big brother !” Liles captioned a photo collage of himself, Jenna and Jett. In one snap, the family is posing among a variety of balloons — some pink, and one larger one that reads, “GIRL.”

Also on Instagram, the then-mom-to-be shared a video of the family revealing the baby’s sex. In it, Jett and his parents rip open a beautifully wrapped package, and out floats the balloon emblazoned with the word, “GIRL.”

Of her first-time pregnancy with Jett, Jenna told PEOPLE in 2013, “All I could do was laugh.”

Added the “Whiskey on My Breath” singer of his son’s birth at the time, “Jenna and I are so thrilled to be parents. It’s the best thing that has happened to us. We can’t wait to take him home and for the whole world to meet him!”

Love and Theft are currently working on wrapping up their fourth studio album, set for release later this year. “Love Wins,” an advance track from the album, is available now.