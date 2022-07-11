The couple celebrated their middle child's birthday just one month after the Golden State Warriors became NBA champions

Steph and Ayesha Curry's Daughter Ryan Looks All Grown Up in Sweet 7th Birthday Photos

Steph and Ayesha Curry are celebrating a major moment for their little girl.

On Monday, the Golden State Warriors star, 34, posted on Instagram in celebration of his daughter Ryan's 7th birthday. He shared a photo where Ryan holds up a peace sign, smiling sweetly over her dad's shoulder while the two sit in a golf cart.

"Special happy birthday and Lucky #7 for my Ryan!!!" he captioned the shot. "Love everything about this special girl 😍🦋 shine bright my baby."

Ayesha also celebrated Ryan with a series of photos shared on her own Instagram page. The cute photos show Ryan posing in a dress with a beret and her hair down. In other shots, she poses sweetly as she enjoys a tea party.

"Our baby girl is 7! She is compassionate, head strong, caring, smart, beyond loving and certainly beats to her own drum!" the mom of three wrote. "We love our little butterfly. @stephencurry30 and I are so proud. 🥰🦋🧚🏼"

Steph and Ayesha also share 11-year-old daughter Riley and son Canon W. Jack, who turned 4 last week.

Left: Credit: Ayesha Curry/Instagram Center: Credit: Ayesha Curry/Instagram Right: Credit: Ayesha Curry/Instagram

It's been a big year for the family of five, who recently celebrated Steph winning his fourth championship game with the Golden State Warriors in a win over the Boston Celtics. Steph helped the team to earn their fourth championship in eight seasons.

In May, he also received his college diploma 13 years after first entering the NBA. He celebrated the achievement with a series of photos on social media, calling the degree a "dream come true."

"Class of 2010….aka 2022 but we got it done!" Steph shared in his caption. "Thanks to my whole village that helped me get across the finish line. Made the promise when I left and had to see it through."

Steph and Ayesha met each other in high school in North Carolina and married on July 30, 2011, celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary last year.

In an interview with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall in February, the couple opened up about how they keep things exciting and fresh after being together for so long. At the time, Ayesha said making time for dating was key.

"For us, it's just not forgetting to date each other, make the time to get dressed up and go out and do all the things. That's what keeps it spicy," Ayesha explained.

And Steph's awe of his spouse helps, too.