Arrow's Stephen Amell Quietly Welcomes Second Baby with Wife Cassandra Jean
Stephen Amell is a dad times two!
The Arrow actor and his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell, quietly welcomed another baby, PEOPLE can confirm.
Citing sources, TMZ — who was first to report the news — said that the couple's second child, a girl, was born in Los Angeles, California, last month.
The name of their newborn daughter is Bowen Amell, the outlet reported.
Stephen, 41, and Cassandra, 36, are already parents to daughter Maverick Alexandra, who they welcomed back in 2013.
Stephen and Cassandra met in 2011 after the star's divorce from his first wife, Carolyn Lawrence. The pair were previously married between 2007 and 2010.
The couple then secretly tied the knot in December 2012, before they said "I do" once more later in May 2013.
Stephen confirmed in June 2013 that Cassandra was expecting their first baby together.
"I'm excited — no, I'm not excited, I'm very excited!" Stephen told ET Canada at the time. "I'm sure that nervous energy will accompany that eventually but only in a positive way."
Bowen, TMZ reported, is believed to have been born via surrogate, as Stephen and Cassandra appeared at a music festival in April 2022, where the now mother of two did not appear to be pregnant.