Bowen Auguste Amell was born on May 13, Stephen Amell confirmed on Instagram, writing, "He has made our family and my life complete"

Stephen Amell and Wife Cassandra Jean Share First Photos of Their Newborn Son: 'This Boy Is an Adventure'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgUc6n-rpL4/ cassandrapants Verified First trip as a family of four has been a success. This boy is an adventure. Comes by it naturally. 6h

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgUc6n-rpL4/ cassandrapants Verified First trip as a family of four has been a success. This boy is an adventure. Comes by it naturally. 6h

Stephen Amell and Cassandra Jean Amell are showing off their baby boy!

The newborn made his social media debut on Friday as the Arrow star, 41, and wife Cassandra, 36, shared a joint post on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple's set of photos featured snaps from a recent trip to London, beginning with a photo of Stephen holding his and Cassandra's second child together on an airplane as Cassandra looks on and smiles. The parents swoon over their baby, who's in a stroller, in another photo, and Stephen can be seen carrying him while exploring the city.

In another snapshot, they take a family stroll in a park with daughter Maverick Alexandra, whom they welcomed back in 2013, while her little brother snoozes in a stroller. The carousel ends with an adorable photo of the newborn rocking an oversized pair of sunglasses.

"First trip as a family of four has been a success. This boy is an adventure. Comes by it naturally," Cassandra captioned the special photos.

Stephen confirmed his name in the comment section: Bowen Auguste Amell, adding that he was born on May 13.

"He has made our family and my life complete," he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgUc6n-rpL4/ cassandrapants Verified First trip as a family of four has been a success. This boy is an adventure. Comes by it naturally. 6h Credit: cassandrapants/Instagram

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Stephen and Cassandra quietly welcomed baby Bowen. Citing sources, TMZ — who was first to report the news — said that the couple's second child was born in Los Angeles, California, in May.

RELATED VIDEO: Alicia Silverstone Reveals She Still Sleeps with 11-Year-Old Son Bear: I'm 'Following Nature'

Stephen and Cassandra met in 2011 after the star's divorce from his first wife, Carolyn Lawrence. The pair were previously married between 2007 and 2010.

The couple then secretly tied the knot in December 2012, before they said "I do" once more later in May 2013.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stephen confirmed in June 2013 that Cassandra was expecting their first baby together.