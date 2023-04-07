Stephanie Mills Performs Signature Song Alongside Son Who Has Down Syndrome: 'This Is My Baby'

Stephanie Mills didn't leave a dry eye on the set of Tamron Hall.

The Grammy-winning artist, 66, performed her signature song "Never Knew Love Like This" on the daytime talk show and halfway through the song, brought her son Farad, who has down syndrome, on stage to dance with her.

"This is my baby," Mills said as she sang to him: "You are my sunlight and my rain, and time could never change."

"Mommy loves you," as the song was winding down.

Host Tamron Hall walked over to Mills and Farad, wiping tears from her eyes. Mills took the tissue and began wiping the host's tears for her.

"Oh my gosh, knowing that you sing that to your baby, who is now grown up...." Hall said to Mills. "I'm sobbing because I know how wonderful a mom you are and when you sing [the lyrics], 'I've never known love like this before,' it's this love," Hall said.

Mills spoke earlier in the show about why she decided to move away from Hollywood to raise her son in North Carolina.

"I wanted to get away from all that, so, when I was pregnant at three months, they told me that my son was going to be special needs with Down syndrome," Mills, who was the original Dorothy in The Wiz on Broadway, recalled. "And I was like, 'I don't care what it is, if he has one eye, we're going to rock this world together, and that's what we do. We rock."

This wasn't the first time the set of Tamron Hall was full of tears recently. Last week, the talk show host surprised General Hospital star Maurice Benard with a special visit from his daughter.

The General Hospital actor, 60, had been discussing his family with Hall, when a picture of his daughter Heather Andresen showed up on the screen. The actor got visibly emotional as Hall explained that Benard hadn't seen her since October of last year, due to her service in the U.S. Air Force.

"Oh, don't do that," Benard said as a picture of Andresen showed up on the screen and Hall said, "You haven't seen her in a long time and you haven't seen her in uniform."

"You're not the only one that made a special trip today. She wanted to be here," Hall hinted, before introducing: "Your daughter, Airman First Class Heather Andresen."

Andresen came out dressed in uniform, and the reunited father and daughter shared an emotional hug before Benard broke down in tears on the guest couch.

"These surprises kill me," Benard jokingly said, adding with a chuckle, "I am so proud of her, and I can't talk. So, uh, can I leave?"

Tamron Hall airs weekdays in syndication on ABC (check local listings).