RHOD's Stephanie Hollman Jokes She Felt 'Possessed by the Pregnancy Demon' During Childbirth

Stephanie Hollman is not going to sugarcoat her pregnancy and labor experience.

Mom to sons Cruz, 7, and Chance, 9, The Real Housewives of Dallas star confessed in a recent interview for PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real that she “did not like being pregnant” at all.

“With Cruz … contractions were really fast and I was at 9 centimeters dilated before I got an epidural, so I was cursing,” recalls Hollman, 38, with a laugh.

She jokes, “It was like I was possessed by the pregnancy demon. It was horrible.”

One big thing the reality star learned during the time she was expecting both her children was how to prioritize potty time while simultaneously indulging a little in the kindness of others.

“Take advantage of people letting you cut in front of them in the bathroom line,” Hollman advises other moms-to-be. “People are so nice to you when you’re pregnant.”

“I never really enjoyed pregnancy [but] I wish I would’ve stepped back and just taken it in and realized that it’s such a miracle to be pregnant,” she muses.

Hollman admits that her kids “act up” while she’s filming the show because they know she “really can’t discipline them” during work time.

But on the flip side, she credits her self-proclaimed “very immature” nature for helping her be “on their level,” meaning lots of fun quality time with Cruz and Chance.

“My kids like hanging out with me. I’m fun. We are ridiculous together. I will play in forts with them,” Hollman reveals. “I think that’s my best parenting quality.”