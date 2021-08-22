The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star says she is "very in awe of the entire experience" of welcoming a child — and has already given her newborn a nickname

Stephanie Beatriz Is a Mom! Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Announces the Birth of Her First Baby

Stephanie Beatriz attends the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival (LALIFF) special preview screening of "In The Heights" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California on June 4, 2021.

Stephanie Beatriz has welcomed her first child into the world.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star, 40, announced the birth of her baby girl Rosaline — pronounced Roz-uh-line, per her Instagram post — on Sunday.

"BÉBÉ HAS ARRIVED in style (and more importantly SAFETY) in @nuna_usa's Pipa car seat," Beatriz captioned an image of herself smiling alongside her newborn daughter, both of whom are strapped into the backseat of a car.

Beatriz, who plays Detective Rosa Diaz on the cop comedy, says she is "very very in awe of the entire experience" of birth and has already given her child a nickname.

"It is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL, and I can't remember ever being this amazed and feeling so overwhelmingly full of gratitude," she wrote. "Roz, you are so cool. #nunafamily #nunapipa #mynuna."

Beatriz and husband Brad Hoss revealed the pregnancy to PEOPLE in June. In the issue, both actors said they are committed to raising a child who believes in equality.

"I think one of the best things you can do is raise a kid who understands that however a person chooses to shape their one glorious life is worthy of celebration," Beatriz said at the time.

The In the Heights actress' life is much different now than it was a few years ago. Beatriz previously didn't see herself as the type to settle down. Now, she has a husband, whom she married in 2018, and a child.

SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations With "Into The Dark: Treehouse" Stephanie Beatriz | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

"I didn't think that a committed partnership was really for me," the actress told PEOPLE. "I couldn't really see kids. It wasn't that I was closed off to it. It was more that I couldn't quite see how a baby fit into the life that I was building."