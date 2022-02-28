Stephanie Beatriz Says Daughter Recognized Encanto Music 'Super Fast' After Recording While Pregnant

Stephanie Beatriz has a lifelong Encanto fan in her 6-month-old daughter Rosaline.

While speaking to PEOPLE about her limited podcast series Twin Flames, the 41-year-old actress gave an update on her baby girl and shared whether her daughter has joined the global obsession with Disney's hit movie Encanto.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She loves it," Beatriz says of Encanto, in which the actress voices protagonist Mirabel Madrigal. "She heard the songs before anybody else did because I was pregnant with her while I was recording the songs."

"She recognized them super fast in a weird freakish, scary baby way," continues the In the Heights star. "Sometimes my husband, Brad [Hoss], will play them for her or I'll sing them to her and, really, she knows them and she loves them."

Though Rosaline knows the music and "loves the songs", Beatriz says she's "excited" for her daughter to actually "watch the movie someday." "I can't wait," she says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Along with being musical, the actress says her little girl is "very smart, very funny and very pure."

In addition to having her first baby and working on projects like In the Heights, Encanto and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Beatriz has been busy hosting the new Wondery podcast Twin Flames, which follows real-life encounters with a YouTube couple who promises they know the secret to love.

According to a release, the series "examines how far people are willing to go for love which doesn't exclude cult-like behavior. This is a story about love and power and the lengths their followers will go to get both."

"It's a thrilling story," says Beatriz of the six-episode podcast, which is available now on Wondery+ and all major podcast platforms.

"It's such a universal feeling, a desire to give love and be loved. And I think the most terrifying thing about Twin Flames' universe is that people can get so quickly suckered into what seems like a very helpful, help yourself world," she explains. "The problem with that is that there are scammers and grifters that have self-appointed themselves as experts."