Ayesha Curry shared an impressive video on Instagram of her and Stephen Curry's son Canon, 3, dribbling two basketballs at once

Steph Curry's Son Canon, 3, Shows Off Basketball Skills in Cute Video: 'Stuntin Like His Daddy'

Future NBA athlete!

On Tuesday, Ayesha Curry, 33, shared an impressive video on Instagram of her and Golden State Warrior's Stephen Curry's 3-year-old son Canon W. Jack showing off his basketball skills.

In the cute clip, Canon keeps his focus while dribbling two basketballs at once.

"Canon Jack out here stuntin like his daddy. 😍😆," Ayesha wrote, tagging her 34-year-old professional basketball player husband.

Along with Canon, the couple is already parents to daughters Riley Elizabeth, 9, and Ryan Carson, 6.

During an appearance on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show last May, the couple's youngest child actually thought his famous dad was a golfer. "He's such a boy's boy," Ayesha said of her son, noting that he's already started playing some basketball.

"For the longest time actually, he thought his dad was a golfer because of the pandemic and there was no basketball in season," the mom of three added. "So he's just now realizing that his dad and his uncles play basketball. So that's been exciting for us."

Ayesha and their three kids joined Stephen at a Warriors game last month where the family of five snapped a cute picture together.

"So beyond proud of @stephencurry30 and the @warriors !!! #wcfchamps #wcfmvp God is great!" Ayesha captioned the sweet post.